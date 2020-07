Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

LONDON (Reuters) – Former Bank of England deputy governor Andrew Bailey is set to be named as the new governor of the British central bank, a person familiar with the process said on Thursday.

Bailey, 60, is chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, a regulator charged with fighting misconduct in the finance industry, and previously spent 30 years at the BoE.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Sandra Maler)