Basketball Sixers Celtics NBA odds spread over under total advice - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The championship-driven Sixers open up with a stiff test right out of the gate as the Celtics invade Wells Fargo Center tonight in both teams’ season openers.

On paper the Sixers have a better roster this season than the Celtics, particularly when you factor in that Elton Brand swiped Al Horford from the grips of Danny Ainge this past summer. And most people would agree that Kemba Walker is at least a hair worse than Kyrie Irving.

That said, Celtics coach Brad Stevens has absolutely owned Brett Brown ever since the Sixers began, ya know, trying to win basketball games.

Since the start of the 2017-18 season, Stevens’ Celtics are 10-3 (including playoffs) against Brown’s Sixers.

Spread: Celtics +5.5 (-110), Sixers -5.5 (-110)

Money line: Celtics +192, Sixers -230

Over under: Over 212.5 (-110), Under 212.5 (-110)

Legal online sportsbooks are giving away millions in free money in order to get sports bettors away from off-shore sites. Right now you can get up to $500 in free money at FanDuel.com/Metro.

Bet Now

Horford was a big part of the Celtics’ success against the Sixers as he seemingly had the secret sauce when it came to handling Joel Embiid.

Now, the Celtics have absolutely no answer for Embiid in the paint – as defense in the front court is a glaring weakness for Boston. The C’s will trot out Enes Kanter (an offensive specialist), Robert Williams (second year big man), and Tacko Fall (an eight-foot tall beanpole) to try and stop Embiid down low, and they will almost assuredly fail.

But here’s saying that Stevens, who has been been ruminating in a bunker filled with milk and cookies somewhere following the Celtics’ flame out last spring, will come up with a stringent defensive game plan against the Sixers. Boston, which was not a great defensive team last season, held the Sixers to a measly 87 points in the season opener last season. The Celtics also have excellent wing defenders that could make up some difference.

Meanwhile, the Sixers’ defense could be historically great – which is why the total looks tasty here. Until we start to get a grasp on trends of some of these top teams this NBA season, it’s probably wise to stay away from the spread and look to Over – Unders.

The play: Sixers – Celtics Under 212.5 points (-110)