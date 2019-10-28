Best Super Bowl odds Eagles Chiefs with great value right now - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The best time to bet on the Eagles to win Super Bowl LIV came last week when the Birds were at +3000 and there was little faith – locally and nationally – in Doug Pederson’s squad to turn things around.

What a difference one convincing road win makes.

The Eagles are now +2200 to win it all at MetroBet.us/Sugar.

That’s not as good as it was several times over the past month in the value department, but +2200 is still a solid investment for a team with a world of talent and a soft back-end of the schedule.

Here’s a look at the top 14:

Patriots +225

Saints +500

49ers +900

Packers +950

Chiefs +1400

Ravens +1800

Vikings +1800

Cowboys +2200

Eagles +2200

Rams +2500

Texans +3000

Colts +3000

Seahawks +3000

Bills +5000

Offering value here are the Chiefs, who narrowly lost to the Packers Sunday night.

Kansas City’s modus operandi right now is to simply make it to the postseason – regardless of seeding – and to make sure that Patrick Mahomes is healthy for games in January.

If Andy Reid can get those two things, the Chiefs offer tremendous value at +1400.

The Kansas City defense is also finding itself as it has registered 14 combined sacks over the past two weeks.

If the KC defense can just be average in the playoffs, and Mahomes puts on his magic hat once again, the Chiefs will be right there.

Remember that crazy stuff almost always happens in the second half of the regular season, and in the postseason. Consider that last year at this time the Redskins were leading the NFC East at 5-2, and the Bengals were in the AFC playoff hunt at 5-3.

Contenders will become pretenders, and vice versa.

The play: $10 on Eagles, Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIV