Eden Hazard transfer rumors: Real Madrid or new deal at Chelsea?

Belgian superstar Eden Hazard is having quite a start to the new season with Chelsea.

The 27-year-old winger is the top scorer in the Premier League with eight tallies while his Blues are joint leaders in the Premier League after a win over the weekend at Southampton. It can't get much better under new Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri.

It looks as though Chelsea are keen on keeping these good times rolling for as long as possible. According to Sky Sports News, Chelsea are soon to begin negotiations with Hazard for a long-term contract extension that will keep him in West London for the foreseeable future.

Hazard currently has two years remaining on his current deal with Chelsea as he is in his seventh season with the club. With 76 goals in 216 appearances, he's developed into one of the most influential playmakers in team history.

Why hasn't a deal for Eden Hazard been done yet?

There was a moment or two over the summer though where it looked like Hazard's time with Chelsea was coming to an end.

Amid interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid during the summer transfer window, Hazard admitted that he was "torn" when it came to staying with his current club or fulfilling a boyhood dream of playing with the three-time defending Champions League winners.

Chelsea managed to hold onto Hazard and other key players like fellow winger Willian. However, the interest from Real Madrid withheld Chelsea from getting an extension done before the start of the season, which was the team's initial goal.

The Spanish club will likely continue to be a thorn in Chelsea's side when talks with Hazard do in fact begin. The thought of playing for Real Madrid will continue to loom in Hazard's mind throughout the year and should Chelsea fall off the title pace and begin struggling in Europe, the Belgian might want to seek greener pastures next season.