Fantasy Football Week 5: Latest on Larry Fitzgerald, Dalvin Cook, more

Will Larry Fitzgerald be available for your fantasy football team this week? (Photo: Getty Images)

Here is the latest injury news and fantasy advice on some notable offensive players heading into Week 5 of the 2018 NFL season.

Dalvin Cook Fantasy Football News

Things aren't looking good for Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, who has been dealing with hamstring issues.

It's been a nagging issue for the second-year back, who saw a promising rookie campaign cut to just four games due to injury as well. Cook has already missed Week 3 against the Buffalo Bills and when he's been on the field, he's been poor. In three games, he's averaging just 2.7 yards per carry.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Cook is not expected to play in Week 5 against the Philadelphia Eagles. Latavius Murray will be Minnesota's No. 1 back.

Devonta Freeman Fantasy Football News

Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has missed the past three games after picking up a knee injury in Week 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles. This week, it was announced that he will return and be a full go against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

While the Steelers seem broken, their defense against the run hasn't been bad. In fact, only three defenses in the NFL have allowed fewer fantasy points to running backs this season.

It's something to keep in mind, but Freeman will be seeing plenty of the ball in Week 5 and given his dual-threat capabilities, still has a good chance to put up some big outputs for fantasy owners.

Larry Fitzgerald Fantasy Football News

Seeing Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald's name on an injury report is an extremely rare sighting. Over the first 14 years of a Hall-of-Fame career, he's missed just seven games.

But Fitzgerald has been listed as questionable due to a hamstring injury ahead of Arizona's Week 5 meeting against the San Francisco 49ers.

The good news for him and the Cardinals struggling offense is that he will be playing on Sunday afternoon. Fitzgerald is second on the team with 15 receptions for 141 yards through four games this year.