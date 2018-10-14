Fantasy Football Week 6: Latest on Ryan Tannehill, Deshaun Watson

Here is the latest on two notable fantasy football quarterbacks with injury problems heading into Week 6 of the 2018 NFL season.

Fantasy Football injury news: Ryan Tannehill

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill was thought to be doubtful heading into Week 6 against the Chicago Bears after suffering a shoulder injury against the Cinncinati Bengals.

It was initially thought that he would be able to play this week considering he fully practiced on Wednesday and Thursday before he was limited on Friday. On Sunday morning, it was reported that Tannehill will not be suiting up against the Bears, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Dolphins might be erring on the side of caution when it comes to the long-term health of Tannehill. He missed the entire 2017 season after tearing his ACL and would be facing a Bears defense that now has one of the most vaunted pass rushes in the game after acquiring Khalil Mack from the Oakland Raiders.

Brock Osweiler will get the start for the Dolphins while Tannehill recovers.

Fantasy Football injury news: Deshaun Watson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson was listed as questionable this week after suffering a chest injury during an overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys last week. While it turned out to be just a bruise, the second-year quarterback is still experiencing pain in the area as well as his lung.

Still, he is going to suit up and play against the Buffalo Bills this afternoon in Houston, per Rapoport.

Watson saw his promising rookie campaign limited to just seven games last year after tearing his ACL, though he was able to return by the start of this season.

After an 0-3 start, Watson has helped steer Houston to two-straight wins, ensuring they keep pace with preseason hopes that they would be a contender in the AFC.