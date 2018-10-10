Fantasy Football Week 6 TNF: Odell Beckham Jr., Saquon Barkley, Eli Manning

There will be plenty of fantasy football owners who are going to be glued to their screens for Thursday Night Football Week 6 as the New York Giants host the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants season is on the brink of being lost already at 1-4, but there is still a high-powered offense (on paper, at least) that is waiting to click. Whether that happens this year remains to be seen, but a Week 5 loss against the Carolina Panthers was the first time since 2015 that the Giants scored 30 or more points in a game.

Each of the Giants' big offensive names had solid games for fantasy owners, who will be hoping that momentum carries into Thursday night against the Eagles.

Here is the latest advice on quarterback Eli Manning, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., and running back Saquon Barkley.

Giants Fantasy Football Advice: Odell Beckham Jr.

Week 5 stats: 8 receptions, 131 yards, 1 receiving TD, 57 passing yards, 1 pass TD, 31.4 fantasy points

Week 6 projections: 18 points

After calling out his teammates, Beckham backed things up with a monster game against the Panthers in which he recorded a passing and receiving touchdown.

In Week 6, he faces an Eagles secondary that has yielded the second-most fantasy points in the league to wide receivers. Beckham has at least seven receptions in three of the Giants' four games this season and is only going to keep getting looks as he continues to prove that he can be a leader and star for Big Blue.

Giants Fantasy Football Advice: Saquon Barkley

Week 5 stats: 48 rushing yards, 5 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 2 receiving TD's, 28.9 fantasy points

Week 6 projections: 19.9 points

Even when the offense isn't clicking, the rookie running back Barkley is going to get the ball. Last week against the Panthers, he eclipsed the 100-scrimmage-yard mark for the fifth-straight game to start his career, only becoming the third player in NFL history to do so.

While the Eagles defense is much more stingy against running backs — they've allowed the third-least amount of fantasy points in the league — Barkley's dual-threat capabilities are always going to make him a candidate for a 100-plus-yard day.