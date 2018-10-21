Fantasy Football Week 7: Latest on Rob Gronkowski, DeAndre Hopkins

Week 7 of the NFL season brings news on two major receiving threats on countless fantasy football teams around the world in New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Here is the latest:

Rob Gronkowski fantasy football injury news

It was going to be difficult enough for the Patriots to go into Chicago and try and pry a win from the Bears, whose home-field advantage is almost as imposing as it's Khalil Mack-led defense.

Things are going to be even tougher in Week 7 after it was revealed that star tight end Rob Gronkowski will be out on Sunday afternoon, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

He was nursing an ankle injury throughout the week, which initially put his status for Sunday in question as he was limited in practice. But Rapoport reported that Gronkowski's back "locked up" during practice on Friday, which has proven to be too much for him to play.

Gronkowski leads the Patriots with 405 yards receiving and is going to leave numerous fantasy owners without their No. 1 tight end.

Chris Hogan and Phillip Dorsett are expected to see an uptick in targets while No. 2 running back James White should see plenty of screen passes come his way out of the backfield.

DeAndre Hopkins fantasy football injury news, advice

The Texans have pulled out three-straight wins, albeit they weren't convincing ones. However, it's been enough to keep the hope of a postseason berth alive in Houston.

There were concerns heading into Week 7 though that Houston would be without its No. 1 receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was dealing with a foot injury that was limiting him in practice throughout the week.

The good news for fantasy football owners is that he will be a go on Sunday afternoon. The bad news is that he'll be lining up against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense and No. 1 cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Jacksonville was shockingly scorched by the Dallas Cowboys last week and will be keen on proving that they are still the top unit in the league. Ramsey will do all he can to take out those frustrations on Hopkins, which could mean Week 7 could be a difficult one for fantasy football owners relying on Hopkins for a big point output.