Add drop Fantasy Football advice Mitchell Trubisky Cowboys DEF

Julian Edlow | Nov 02, 2018

Advice for Week 9

Another NFL Sunday is in the books, and now it’s time to adjust to injuries and lineup notes to ahead of Week 9. Here are some considerations to add and drop from your fantasy football team if they’re still available in your league.

QUARTERBACKS

ADDS

Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Fitzmagic is back. Jameis Winston got benched last week after four interceptions, and that’s where he’ll remain. Fitzpatrick moved the offense well in every game this season besides a half against the Bears.

Mitchel Trubisky, Chicago Bears — I went over how spectacular Trubisky has been last week, yet he remains widely unowned. He’s probably better than the backup QB most of you currently have.

DROPS

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals — Dalton’s dropped off since he’s hot start, and now he’s headed into his bye. With so much production at the position, it’s pretty easy to let someone playing well go just because there are better options.

RUNNING BACKS

ADDS

Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers — Jones has been the Packers’ best RB this season, he’s just seen limited opportunity. He has been dropped in some leagues, but after another 12-86-1 line and the trade of Ty Montgomery to the Ravens, Jones makes for a great RB play moving forward.

Jalen Richard, Oakland Raiders — Richard doesn’t provide much on the ground, but he hauled in all eight of his targets for 50 yards last week. He makes for a must add in PPR leagues.

Peyton Barber, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Barber handled 19 carries last week with Ronald Jones sidelined. It looks like Barber will be the featured RB moving forward, which could be more valuable given the move made at QB.

DROPS

Royce Freeman, Denver Broncos —Freeman’s been such a disappointment for over a month, and he’s now suffering from an ankle injury and has a Week 10 bye approaching. With how well Phillip Lindsay is playing, it’s looking grim for Freeman’s fantasy stock moving forward.

WIDE RECEIVERS

ADDS

Courtland Sutton, Denver Broncos — Sutton is the top add of the week, and if he somehow made it though waivers, you need to add him now. After Demaryius Thomas was shipped to the Texans in a trade, Sutton will now be an every down WR for Denver.

Keke Coutee, Houston Texans — While Houston did fill the void left by Will Fuller going down with a torn ACL by trading for Demaryius Thomas, Koutee is still in a good spot. Many who added him went on to drop him when his hamstring flared up again, but Koutee offers plenty of upside.

DeVante Parker, Miami Dolphins — With Miami down multiple pass-catchers, Parker finally went off for a big week, catching 6 passes for 134 yards. Parker is the Dolphins’ most talented WR, so it’d be silly for them not to continue using him in a featured role.

DROPS

Corey Davis, Tennessee Titans — If you go through the game log, Davis has had one fantasy outing this season worth starting him for. Otherwise he’s been a bust week after week, and now he’s popped up on Tennessee’s injury report. This offenses is not trending in the right direction. I’d have no problem parting ways here.

TIGHT ENDS

ADDS

Jack Doyle, Indianapolis Colts — Doyle was forgotten in the emergence of Eric Ebron. But now that Doyle’s back in the mix, he needs to be owned. He caught 6-of-7 targets for 70 yards and a touchdown in his first game since Week 2, so look for him to maintain a huge role out of the Week 9 bye.

DROPS

C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals — Uzomah has been a hot pickup the last couple of weeks, but he hasn't been cutting it. After failing to bring in any of his four targets last week, it’s safe to dig for value elsewhere.

DEFENSE

ADDS

Dallas Cowboys — I just mentioned how poor the Titans offense has been of late, and I expect that to continue Monday night in Dallas. This is a nice plug-and-play defense for Week 9.

DROPS