Add drops for Fantasy Football Vance McDonald Cameron Brate Patriots DEF

Julian Edlow | Oct 24, 2018

Another NFL Sunday is in the books, and now it’s time to adjust to injuries and lineup notes to ahead of Week 8. Here are some considerations to add and drop from your fantasy football team via the waiver wire.

QUARTERBACKS

ADDS

Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago Bears — Time to stop ignoring what last year’s No. 2 overall pick is providing in fantasy land. Over his last three games this kid has totaled 1,003 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, plus another 181 yards and a touchdown on the ground. That’s insane and he needs to be owned in all leagues.

Andy Dalton, Cincinnati Bengals — Dalton has this week’s dream matchup against the Bucs. If you need a plug-and-play QB this week and Dalton is available in your league, look no further.

DROPS

Blake Bortles, Jacksonville Jaguars — The Jags offense is going through a nasty regression, which led to Bortles getting benched against the Texans. No need to roster Bortles as such a deep and productive position.

RUNNING BACKS

ADDS

Marlon Mack, Indianpolis Colts — Mack broke out for a monster game in Week 7, posting a 19-126-1 line as a runner and a 2-33-1 line as a receiver, also converting a two-point conversion. While it’s just one big game against the lowly Bills, we can’t ignore this kind of production.

Doug Martin/Jalen Richard, Oakland Raiders — With Marshawn Lynch now on IR, both of these guys are must-adds this week. Martin will likely get the first crack at the lead back role, but Richard is probably the more talented RB. Richard also has a pass-catching role, so he’ll carry more value in PPR leagues.

Kenjon Barner, New England Patriots — If Sony Michel misses time for the Pats, Barner is going to have to have some value. James White isn't built for the featured role, and Barner is all New England has unless it makes a move. While he went for an ineffective 36 yards filling in last week, it was against an elite run defense. The 10 carries were encouraging.

DROPS

Marshawn Lynch, Oakland Raiders — You may’ve see it coming since two Oakland backs are worth adding this week, but sometimes it’s tough to drop a big name like Lynch. At his age after being tossed on IR, you might as well let him go.

WIDE RECEIVERS

ADDS

Jordy Nelson/Martavis Bryant, Oakland Raiders — Shipping Amari Cooper to the Cowboys means these will be Oakland’s top WR options moving forward. Nelson has some ownership, but could also be free in some leagues. He’s a no-brainer add, while Bryant carries more risk. He’ll be thrusted into the teams WR2 role, though, so he’s worth a shot in most leagues.

Tre’Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints — The Saints are banged up at WR behind Michael Thomas, which has led to more looks for Smith. He flashed his big play ability back in Week 5 on MNF when he hauled in three passes for over 100 yards and two touchdowns.

Tyrell Williams, Los Angeles Chargers — The Chargers are entering their bye week, so you’ll need to stash Williams for a week, but his play of late makes it worth considering. Williams has been converting on deep balls lately, posting a 7-236-3 line over the last two games combined.

DROPS

Albert Wilson, Miami Dolphins —After Wilson was a popular add last week, he suffered a hip and leg injury that slapped him on IR. Time to cut bait.

TIGHT ENDS

ADDS

Vance McDonald, Pittsburgh Steelers — McDonald was playing pretty well prior to Pittsburgh’s bye, earning eight targets in Week 6 for seven catches and 68 yards. He comes out of the bye with a terrific matchup against the Browns.

C.J. Uzomah, Cincinnati Bengals — Uzomah’s been nothing special, but if you need a deep reach in your league he could be worth it. He has eight catches on nine targets for 67 yards and a touchdown over the last two weeks, but again, this add means you're in trouble at TE.

DROPS

Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Brate was a popular add when O.J. Howard was injured, but his red zone looks haven't been enough to keep him fantasy relevant. With the much more talented Howard back in the mix, no reason to keep Brate around.

DEFENSE

ADDS

New England Patriots —This is simply the target against the Bills strategy. The Bills offenses yielded 19 fantasy points to Indy last week, scoring just five actual points in the game. New England travels to Buffalo for MNF.

Pittsburgh Steelers — The Steelers defense has produced double-digits in a few big spots this season, and now they get a home matchup against the Browns coming off a bye week to prepare.

DROPS

Indianapolis Colts — If you added them last week to face the Bills, they already got the job done for you. We don’t need to rely on a defense like this anymore.