Avoids targets Fantasy football Doug Martin DJ Moore Joe Flacco

Bill Dubiel | Oct 31, 2018

Moore on the Horizon

The Carolina Panthers didn't select D.J. Moore in the first round to watch him languish on the sidelines, and he's certainly making a name for himself in his rookie year. Moore's targets have risen each week, peaking last week with six--which he turned into five catches for 90 yards. Moore's dynamic playmaking ability has him on the radar in the ground game as well, as he turned two carries into 39 yards last week as well. Moore is a full-fledged fantasy factor in the Panthers offense, and he should carry every-week flex value moving forward.

Martin's Fantasy Value Reborn

Thanks to an unfortunate injury to Marshawn Lynch, former fantasy standout Doug Martin has once again gained fantasy relevance as the main ball-carrier for the Raiders. With Lynch on IR, Martin dominated the running game for Oakland in Week 7, turning 13 carries into 72 yards. Martin ripped off some huge chunk runs and flashed the burst and agility that allowed him to rush for 1,400 yards on two different occasions. Jalen Richard is clearly a passing game weapon first, as he received just two carries through the entire game. Martin doesn't carry the upside of the league's top backs, but given how he's got no competition for carries, he's got every-week touchdown appeal and should be a low-end RB2 this week and moving forward.

Fade Flacco Against Pittsburgh

Flacco's had a few decent games this year, and the Ravens have been one of the more prolific offenses in the league at the halfway point. However, don't let the team's success fool you into thinking this QB is an option. Flacco currently sits at 21st in fantasy points for QBs, and is down to 25th in passer rating. Add that to the fact that the Steelers are allowing fewer than 220 passing yards per game over their last three, and Flacco is an easy fade this week, and likely shouldn't be rostered once we're through the gauntlet of bye weeks.

NFL Sleepers of the Week

Elijah McGuire, RB, New York Jets - With Bilal Powell on the shelf for the season, Elijah McGuire is set to return from IR and immediately step into a role as the pass-catching specialist for the Jets.

Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Fitzpatrick isn't afraid to sling it all over the yard, and he's going to have to if he wants to keep up with the Panthers this week.