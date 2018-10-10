Cooper Kupp Deshaun Watson Fantasy football injury - Both out?

Matt Burke | Oct 10, 2018

The Rams may opt to err on the side of caution in Week 6 against the Broncos with WR Cooper Kupp. Kupp suffered a likely concussion against the Seahawks this past Sunday when he hit his head on the playing surface after being tackled. Here is Cooper Kupp Deshaun Watson Fantasy football injury advice ahead of this Sunday's games.

“To his credit he was able to communicate to us that he wasn’t feeling quite normal,” Rams head coach Sean McVay said. “But you can never be too safe and too cautious with those kinds of things.”

The Rams are firmly in control of the NFC West division race and are concentrating on winning as many NFC games as possible so that they are the No. 1 seed heading into the playoffs. For instance, next week’s game at the 49ers is much more important to the Rams than this coming Sunday’s game at Denver against the Broncos in terms of longterm NFC tie-breakers. In other words, if there ever was a week during the season for Kupp to be questionable this is it. Expect the Rams to rest Kupp and try to grab a victory in Denver with one hand tied behind their back.

We’ve seen many receivers over the years start to rack up concussions and it spells an early end to their careers. Kupp is only in his second year in the NFL and has become a favorite target of Jared Goff. His lonterm health is paramount here.

On the other end of the spectrum is Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who took some brutal hits in this past week’s game against the Cowboys and suffered a chest injury. The Texans are already scratching and clawing to stay afloat in the AFC playoff picture at 2-3 and they must take care of business this Sunday against lowly Buffalo. Watson is a near lock to play this Sunday against the Bills.

“I feel good. I feel great,” Watson said of his injury. “I’ve been sore plenty of time. That’s part of the game.”