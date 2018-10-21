DFS DraftKings Jared Goff Nick Chubb Taylor Gabriel more

Julian Edlow | Oct 21, 2018

Fantasy football advice for Week 7

NFL Sunday is upon us, and a ripe 10-game slate awaits on DraftKings. I mainly happen to be a cash game player (roughly the top half of their field gets paid out) versus a tournament player (roughly top 20 percent get paid on a scale), so below I’ll provide you with some of the safest players on this slate that are on my radar.

QUARTERBACK

Jared Goff ($6,600) at SF — Goff is the most expensive QB on the slate, but we’re probably still getting a discount on him considering he had his worst fantasy outing of the season last week. The 49ers rank 31st versus QB, and Goff is in a terrific bounce-back spot on the road.

Baker Mayfield ($5,800) at TB — Targeting against the Bucs defense has been a strategy that’s yet to let us down this season. Mayfield is underpriced entering the best matchup of his career. I’m expecting his largest fantasy output.

CJ Beathard ($4,800) vs. LAR — Beathard has proven himself perfectly capable of having big games this season, while the Rams defense has been shaky ever since early season injuries hit. The 49ers should be playing from behind in this game, meaning a lot of passing attempts for an extremely cheap QB.

RUNNING BACK

Todd Gurley ($9,800) at SF — I think we can very safely target Gurley with Goff in the same lineup. Gurley is a TD machine, plays a role in the passing game and has shown a 25 DK-point floor this season. He’s as safe as it gets.

Ezekiel Elliott ($8,100) at WAS — If you can’t afford Gurley, Zeke is the next best thing in terms of a safe workhorse back. He’s a lock for 20-plus touches and is generally matchup proof.

Latavius Murray ($5,000) at NYJ — Simple concept here — Dalvin Cook is out, which led to 155 rushing yards and a touchdown for Murray last week. He should see another big workload against the Jets.

Kerryon Johnson ($4,500) at MIA — The Lions would be silly not to give the rookie more touches out of the bye, as he’s clearly their best RB. But we know they’ll be forced to at least get him more involved in the passing game with Theo Riddick out.

Nick Chubb ($3,600) at TB — A trade sending Carlos Hyde to Jacksonville opens the path for Chubb to be Cleveland’s lead RB. Duke Johnson ($4,000) is a fine play, but the rookie should get the majority of the carries. Chubb has a ridiculous 173 yards and two touchdowns on just 16 carries this season … he could be in line for 16-plus touches in Tampa this week.

WIDE RECEIVER

Adam Thielen ($8,600) at NYJ — Just look at Thielen’s game log. He has 100-plus receiving yards in each game and hasn’t scored fewer than 27 DK points since Week 1. Lock him in against the Jets.

Robert Woods ($7,000) at SF — No Cooper Kupp for the Rams, which should lead to an increased role for the already involved Woods. The matchup against the 49ers only enhances this great spot for Woods.

DeAndre Hopkins ($6,900) at JAX — Tough matchup at Jacksonville here, but Hopkins has succeeded against the Jags often in the past. This $1,500 dip in salary over the last three weeks isn't warrented.

Taylor Gabriel ($4,700) vs. NE — Gabriel has consecutive 100-yard receiving games and now gets a matchup against the 29th defense versus WR. He’s much to underpriced for this awesome fantasy spot.

Jermain Kearse ($4,100) vs. MIN — Quincy Enunwa is out and Terrelle Pryor has been let go by the Jets, so after catching 9-of-10 targets for 94 yards last week, Kearse is in an even better spot this week.

TIGHT END

Greg Olsen ($4,400) at PHI — Olsen returned from a broken foot last week to catch 4-of-7 targets for 48 yards. This could be the cheapest we see Olsen for the rest of the season if he turns back into his usual self, so not a bad idea to target him now.

David Njoku ($4,200) at TB — Njoku has seen his targets rise three weeks in a row now, earning 12 in Week 6. He’s scored 10-plus DK points in each of those three games, and has a spectacular matchup against the Bucs.

D/ST

Colts ($3,300) vs. BUF — Targeting a defense against the Bills is never a bad idea. Derek Anderson earns the start in Indy on Sunday.

Ravens ($2,400) vs. NO — The Ravens defense has been awesome this season, and the Saints don't play as well outdoors. This is a nice salary saver on defense.