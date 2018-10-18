DFS DraftKings NBA Ben Simmons John Wall fantasy advice

Julian Edlow | Oct 18, 2018

Below are some of my favorite plays and fades for Thursday’s three-game slate on DraftKings. You can play DraftKings daily fantasy basketball and all sports right now by clicking here.

Top Plays

LeBron James ($10,800) — We at least have to address LeBron in his Laker debut, but he isn't in the must play category in this slate. LeBron ran you nearly $1,000 higher in two matchups against Portland last season, averaging about 61 DKFP in those games. He’s a viable cash play, but with so many great mid-priced plays, LBJ is not a must play.

Ben Simmons ($9,500) — I’d pay for Simmons over LeBron on this slate, as he has a terrific matchup against the Bulls. Simmons is fresh off 62 DK points against the Celtics, a matchup he struggled against in the postseason. The Bulls are on of the worst defensive teams across the board, so the crafty Simmons should have no issue shredding them for a triple-double type line. Slot Simmons in at forward to keep guard spots open with that being a much deeper position on this slate.

Damian Lillard ($8,600) — Lillard was an average of $9,500 in salary against the Lakers last season, who ranked dead last against the PG position. Dame also averaged over 50 DKFP in those matchups. He’s simply too underpriced given his role and matchup.

John Wall ($8,200) — Another guard that’s far too cheap is John Wall. He was generally about $1,000 more against Miami last season, and has 50-DK point upside in this matchup. Take advantage of these early season salaries while we can.

Top Values

Hassan Whiteside ($7,000) — Whiteside scored over 41 DK points for Miami in Wednesday’s season opener, suggesting he should be priced north of $8,000. Even with Dwight Howard (who is questionable) on the Wizards, Whiteside should be in a terrific spot. Just an average game from Whiteside will exceed value.

Bradley Beal ($6,800) — Beal is in the same boat as Whiteside. While these guys aren't traditional values in terms of price, they're significantly underpriced compared to their roles. Beal is a player that can cost $9,000 at times, and was $8,200 in games against Miami last season. Two of those games he scored 49 and 50 DK points, leaving a huge ceiling for a player in this price range. Beal is likely the slate’s top value.

Robert Covington ($4,700) — Covington’s salary is unchanged since the season opener when he was considered one of the top values. While he had a rough game with 21 DK points, that still nearly reached value for his salary. RoCo played 34 minutes in that game, and he’s projected to play about the same on Thursday against the Bulls. This is a much better matchup, and should result in more production.

Cameron Payne ($3,600) — Kris Dunn has been ruled out due to personal reasons, which opens up plenty of minutes at PG for the Bulls. Payne will see an increased role against the 76ers, so at a dirt cheap salary he’ll be one of the biggest value locks on this slate.

Top Fades

Dwight Howard ($5,900) — Dwight is questionable with a lower body injury he’s been battling all preseason. He has a difficult matchup against Miami, and his role for the Wizards is still in question. An aging player battling injury in a tough matchup makes for an easy fade. Don’t get sucked into the big name.

Kyle Kuzma ($5,500) — Many of the Lakers make for good fades on this slate, but Kuzma is coming off the bench for the Lakers and has to battle for opportunity with LeBron and Brandon Ingram getting most of the usage. On top of that, the Blazers are one of the better defensive teams against forwards, and tops on the slate.

Lonzo Ball ($5,400) — More Laker fades! Frankly I don’t like Ball or Rajon Rondo ($5,800), who will be sharing time at PG, and yielding usage to LeBron. Portland is strong defensively against guards as well, so the messy log jam of guards combined with matchup makes for a fade.

Kelly Olynyk ($6,100) —Olynyk was a huge disappointment in Miami’s opener, playing just 15 minutes and scoring less than five DK points. We wouldn't be trusting this player at any salary after seeing that in his first game of the season, so at a pretty high salary, rostering Olynyk is completely out of the question.