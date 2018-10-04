DFS Draftkings QB RB advice for NFL Week 5

Julian Edlow | Oct 04, 2018

Daily fantasy advice

We’re on to another loaded 12-game slate on DraftKings in Week 5! Below are some potential targets at QB and RB. You can play DraftKings right now by clicking here.

Quarterback

This is an extremely deep week in terms of value of QB, so it’s pretty tough to go wrong. It’s a much shorter list to go with the guys that don’t interest me at the position, but I’ll highlight some of the potential elite plays. With an insane 57.5 projected points in the Falcons vs. Steelers game, Ben Roethlisberger ($6,900) and Matt Ryan ($6,600) will rightfully be extremely popular options. While they should reach value, I still prefer paying down here.

Three other QBs to consider paying up for as pivot plays off the ATL/PIT game are Jared Goff ($6,500), Cam Newton ($6,400) and Aaron Rodgers ($6,300). Goff is coming off a spectacular 465-yard, five-touchdown outing on TNF, so he’s well rested and people may get scared off by the matchup at Seattle. But that defense just isn’t what it once was.

Newton also should be extremely fresh coming off the Panthers’ bye. Cam plays host to the lowly Giants, and has been averaging over 30 DK points in his last two games. His legs keep his floor high, making him a very safe play. Rodgers gets lost in the mix to a degree since he’s battling through injuries and yet to go off. After some research, I don’t think we’ve ever seen Rodgers priced this low on a DraftKings regular season slate. The Lions defense has shown some improvement, but it’s tough to ignore how cheap this elite option is … A lot of eyes will be drown to Patrick Mahomes ($6,200) for $100 less, but we have to think regression will strike at some point. The Jaguars defense could be the time for that.

I’m going to limit myself to three value targets to discuss since there are so many. Blake Bortles ($5,500) has topped 28 DK points in two games this season, showing a ceiling we haven't seen in previous years. Now he’ll be forced to keep up with Mahomes and that offense against a terrible KC defense. Derek Carr ($5,200) went off for 36.5 DK points against the Browns last week, and now finds himself far too underpriced against a Chargers defense that ranks 27th against QBs. Finally, look how far Russell Wilson’s ($5,100) salary has plummeted. He’s down $1,500 in three weeks, and it’s tough to imagine that Seattle won’t be slinging the ball playing from behind against the Rams.

Running Back

Big names like Alvin Kamara and Ezekiel Elliott (my two favorite RB plays last week) are both off the main slate, meaning we’ll need to find new targets. You can make the argument that all five of the expensive RBs on this slate are worth rostering.

Todd Gurley ($9,400) has been as consistent as you can be this season, scoring between 25-33 DK points in all four games. Most of us have been paying similar salary for Kamara each week, so it shouldn't be all that difficult to fit Gurley against Seattle. He’s the safest play on the board.

Melvin Gordon ($8,600) carries a ton of upside. He’s topped 30 DK points in three of his four games entering a matchup with the Raiders — who were shredded on the ground by the Browns last week.

Kamara dominated the Giants last week, and now Christian McCaffery ($8,000) gets to face them with fresh legs out of the bye. CMC earned 30 touches in Week 3, so we know Carolina is committed to getting him the ball.

While the Giants might stink, Saquon Barkley ($7,700) does not. Even when the Giants fail to put him in good spots with the ball, he still comes through — 22-25 DK points in all four games. I’d prefer to pay $200 less for the upside of James Conner ($7,500), though. Conner’s dropped off since his monster Week 1, but this is setting up for a home run spot. I already mentioned the projected point total in this game, but the Falcons also allow the most receptions in the NFL to the RB position.

There are two guys in the mid-priced range that also deserve consideration. David Johnson ($6,300) is officially too cheap, and in a matchup that shouldn’t scare us off. For all the talk of him being a bust, he’s still managed 16-plus DK points in three of his four games. His salary is down a mind blowing $2,500 since Week 1, and he’s about to face a terrible San Francisco defense in Week 5. Then there’s T.J. Weldon ($5,600), who’s scored 15-plus DK points in three of his four games, and has primarily been playing without Leonard Fournette — out again in Week 5. Yeldon gets a juicy matchup against KC and will be the lead back for the Jags.

Here are some bargain bin guys worth considering as well: Kerryon Johnson ($4,600), Bilal Powell ($4,400), Aaron Jones ($4,300), Austin Ekeler ($4,200)

Per usual, Friday’s injury reports will change a lot of value around. I’ll have you covered with more picks on Sunday when we know more.