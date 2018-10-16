DraftKings and FanDuel NBA fantasy Top basketball plays opening night

Julian Edlow | Oct 16, 2018

The NBA season is finally here, and we’ve got a two-game DFS slate to kick things off on Tuesday. Below are some of my favorite plays and fades on both DraftKings and FanDuel:

DRAFTKINGS

Top Plays

Dennis Schroder ($6,300) — Russell Westbrook isn’t expected to play, as he’s still nearing a full return from offseason knee surgery. Assuming he’s out, Schroder would step into a much larger starting role against the Warriors that he’s far too underpriced for given his projected usage.

Paul George ($8,000) — Westbrook’s status is the key to this slate, but it’d be surprising if he was out there. George is another player that would see a huge bump in usage with Russ off the floor. If Westbrook does play, we can pay down for a value point guard and move up to Kevin Durant for $1,000 more at small forward.

Joel Embiid ($8,800) — Embiid is my favorite pure play on the slate, as his role is locked in regardless of any upcoming news. Embiid finished last season at $9,400 and reached $10k on plenty of occasions. He scored 50 or more DK points in four of five playoff games in this very matchup against the Celtics, leaving him extremely underpriced.

Top Values

Klay Thompson ($5,900) — I’d love to pay up for Durant and Stephen Curry ($8,600), but we can’t afford all the studs. Getting Thompson at this low salary is a good way to get exposure to the Warriors, and a guy that carries a high scoring ceiling, without paying the premium salary. The matchup here is good as well with Andre Roberson injured for OKC.

Jayson Tatum ($5,600) — The Celtics are an interesting puzzle to figure out now that they have all their healthy bodies. A lot of their players might seem underpriced, but are about to see their roles decline this season. I think Tatum makes for the best bang for you buck against the 76ers, and is in line for the biggest increase in role entering this season. Marcus Smart ($4,400) makes sense as a value here too simply due to his salary.

Markelle Fultz ($5,000) — Fultz will be in the 76ers starting lineup over JJ Redick to begin the season — while the Sixers interestingly disclosed that Redick may start the majority of the second halves. Fultz wasn't tremendous in preseason, but he’s cheap enough to be a strong value consideration. Robert Covington ($4,700) is another top salary saver for a primarily underpriced Sixers team.

Top Fades

Ben Simmons ($8,400) — Simmons is the option that feels to be much too overpriced here. He was terrible in this matchup against the Celtics in the postseason, and the guard rotation only got deeper with Fultz now in the mix. It’s an easy call to roster Embiid for $400 more if you want a Philly target, or just pay up $200 for Curry if you're debating between guard options.

Draymond Green ($7,300) — Every Warrior can’t be a great target on this slate. Thompson makes for the best value, while Durant and Curry are in play as studs. Green has battled a sore knee in preseason, and the Warriors have hinted he’ll be on a minutes restriction in the early going. That makes for an easy call to avoid Green.

Gordon Hayward ($6,500) — The Celtics have too many viable options to begin with, which makes targeting fantasy options more difficult. The Celtics have come out and said Hayward will be limited to about 25 minutes to begin the season, so I’d much rather pay down for some of their younger players at cheaper salary. On top of that, Hayward looked rusty in preseason.

FANDUEL

Top Plays

Schroder ($6,100) and George ($9,000) again for all the same reasons.

Stephen Curry ($9,600) — Pricing is a lot different here with guys like Durant and Embiid priced at $10,600 and $10,400 respectively. For that reason, we might as well take a shot on the significantly cheaper Curry. Remember, salaries are just as important as anything when building these lineups.

Top Values

Tatum ($6,200) makes more sense as a play on FD than DK because of how weak the PF position is. There are very few options.

Terry Rozier ($4,100) — FD pricing is generally higher than DK, so it’s surprising to see Rozier $400 cheaper here. Stevens has said he wants to get Rozier on the floor as much as possible, so this is a salary worth taking a shot on him at.

Kevon Looney ($3,500) — With DeMarcus Cousins still a long way from returning from his Achilles injury and Draymond on a minute restriction, the Warriors are going to have to find production from other bigs. Looney will be one of those guys, and is priced at an easy number to use as a punt play in lineups.

Top Fades

Hayward ($7,400) and Simmons ($10,000) are even more unfairly priced on FD than DK. They're easy fades.

Marcus Smart ($5,700) — This just goes to show how much of a role salaries play in all this. While Smart is a potential value for me at $4,400 on DK, there’s no reason to spend $5.7k on him on FD. Rozier is $100 more than Smart on DK, so having a $1,600 price difference on FD doesn't make much sense.