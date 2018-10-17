DraftKings FanDuel NBA DFS Jimmy Butler Devin Booker and more

Julian Edlow | Oct 17, 2018

A look at the giant pro basketball slate for Wednesday

Below are some of my favorite plays and fades for Wednesday's 11-game slate on both DraftKings and FanDuel.

Top Plays

Kawhi Leonard ($8,200 DK, $9,600 FD) — Leonard is much too underpriced in his debut for Toronto, particularly in a matchup against the Cavs. Cleveland ranked near the bottom of the league defending SF even with LeBron James on the roster last season, leaving Kawhi with a field day.

Devin Booker ($7,400 DK, $8,200 FD) — Booker is another underpriced star, drawing a matchup against the Mavericks. Generally priced $1,000-$1,500 more during his peak last season, this is a salary to capitalize on to open the season.

Jimmy Butler ($6,700 DK, $9,400 FD) — Butler is shockingly cheap on DK, so don’t let a matchup against the Spurs scare you away. Butler’s going to play big minutes, and if he plays anything like he did in this legendary practice we’ve heard so much about, he should be a great fantasy play.

Marc Gasol ($6,600 DK, $8,100 FD) — Gasol is also wildly underpriced considering he’s returned to full health. He missed a lot of time last season, but he averaged 58.5 fantasy points on DK in two games against the Pacers, who he faces on this slate.

Top Values

Trey Burke ($5,400 DK, $4,900 FD) — The Knicks will be without Emmaunel Mudiay to begin the season, and obviously Kristaps Porzingis remains sidelined deep into the season. Burke was a big fantasy surprise late last season, and now can carry some of that momentum into this season at a cheap salary.

Cedi Osman ($4,200 DK, $4,500 FD) — The Cavs won’t have J.R. Smith or Larry Nance Jr. to being their season, so Osman, who will start at SF, could easily see 30 minutes against the Raptors. At this price, we can’t turn down that value.

Jeremy Lin ($4,000 DK, $5,000 FD) — Lin only played one game last season, but he’s returned to health and looked good when the Hawks gave him minutes in preseason. He’ll be at his old stomping grounds at MSG to face the Knicks, and should see decent minutes as one of the team’s veterans. Lin should be a very chalky value play on this slate.

Top Fades

Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,800 DK, $10,900 FD) — Towns is just too expensive for a slate like this. He could have a good game against the Spurs (although he averaged fewer fantasy points per game against them last season than his season average), but with so many reasonably priced studs on opening night, we don’t need to risk reaching on high priced plays.

Jamal Murray ($6,900 DK, $6,600 FD) — People might be curious to roster Murray while Isaiah Thomas is out to begin the season, however I still think Denver has enough star power to spread the production around. This is an upcoming team in the west, so with Murray’s price up from the end of last season, I think we need to see where the production comes from before locking in Murray.

Carmelo Anthony ($5,200 DK, $5,700 FD) — We have no idea what Carmelo’s role is going to be on his new team, so even against a sketchy Pelicans defense, there are much safer value plays on this slate. Playing in Houston, it’s realistic that ‘Melo will have an even smaller role than he did with OKC.