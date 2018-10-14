DraftKings fantasy plays on Jameis Winston Tevin Coleman, more

Julian Edlow | Oct 14, 2018

Fantasy football advice

NFL Sunday is upon us, and a ripe 12-game slate awaits on DraftKings. I mainly happen to be a cash game player (roughly the top half of their field gets paid out) versus a tournament player (roughly top 20 percent get paid on a scale), so below I’ll provide you with some of the safest players on this slate that are on my radar.

QUARTERBACK

Matt Ryan ($6,800) vs. TB — With 58 projected points in this game, and Tampa owning one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, Ryan makes for an elite play. Playing Ryan at home has been useful, as he’s topped 31 DK points in all three contests.

Deshaun Watson ($6,400) vs. BUF — Watson’s scored at least 25 DK points in four straight games, and now will play host to the lowly Bills. He’s attempted 40-plus passes in his last three games.

Jameis Winston ($5,800) at ATL — Winston saves you $1,000 off Ryan, but comes with similar upside. As an underdog in this game, Winston should be slinging it.

RUNNING BACK

Todd Gurley ($10,000) at DEN — Affording Gurley isn’t easy, but he’s fresh off three touchdowns and will face a Denver defense that just got shredded by the Jets.

Melvin Gordon ($8,200) at CLE — Gordon’s as safe as it gets. He’s a lock for 20-plus touches and will be battling in a tight game with the Browns.

Ezekiel Elliott ($7,000) vs. JAX — Zeke isn’t in an ideal spot, but even when he has a poor game he manages 15 DK points. He’s way too underpriced.

David Johnson ($5,900 at MIN — Same story for DJ. Playing RBs at Minnesota isn't usually a formula for success, but don't forget he was $8,800 in Week 1.

Tevin Coleman ($5,400) vs. TB — No Devonta Freeman means Coleman should have the lead role in a terrific matchup against the Bucs.

WIDE RECEIVER

Julio Jones ($7,900) vs. TB — This could be the week Julio finds the end zone, guys! The last time he did so was against Tampa when he posted over 250 yards and a pair of touchdowns. So yeah, this is a good matchup.

DeAndre Hopkins ($7,700) vs. BUF — Hopkins is just a target monster, with no less than 10 in any game this season. Facing the Bills leaves him in a promising spot.

Tyler Boyd ($6,000) vs. PIT — Boyd finally fell off last week, but the numbers don’t lie. Now he’s in a better spot against the Steelers.

Keke Coutee ($4,600) vs. BUF — If you can’t afford Hopkins, the rookie is off to a terrific start. With 20 total touches in his first two games, Houston is committed to getting him the ball.

TIGHT END

Austin Hooper ($3,500) vs. TB — Target this game in any way you can, including cheap TE options. Hooper snagged 9-of-12 targets for 77 yards last week, so there’s of value here.

C.J. Uzomah ($3,000) vs. PIT — Uzomah caught both his targets for 43 yards last week. He’s on huge upside play, but he’s cheap and is facing a terrible Steelers defense.

D/ST

Texans ($3,500) vs. BUF — The Bills stink, so targeting defense they go up against on the road has been successful.

Bears ($3,300) at MIA —This defense is fresh of a bye and hasn't scored fewer than 13 DK points in any game this season. The Bengals hammered Miami last week.