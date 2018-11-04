DraftKings NFL fantasy Christian McCaffrey Nick Chubb advice

Julian Edlow | Nov 04, 2018

Who to place on your team for Week 9

NFL Sunday is upon us, and a ripe 10-game slate awaits on DraftKings. I mainly happen to be a cash game player (roughly the top half of their field gets paid out) versus a tournament player (roughly top 20 percent get paid on a scale), so below I’ll provide you with some of the safest players on this slate that are on my radar.

QUARTERBACK

Cam Newton ($6,600) vs. TB — Newton is my favorite play on this slate. He’s been one of the most consistent fantasy plays this season, going over 24 DK points in five of his last six games. Tampa is one of the worst in the league defending QB, and Cam’s legs add plenty of value.

Jared Goff ($6,000) at NO — This should be a big time shootout in New Orleans, leaving Goff underpriced in a high upside spot. After bouncing back with 26.5 DK points against the Packers last week, this matchup brings an even more intriguing ceiling without a change in salary.

Ryan Fitzpatrick ($5,500) at CAR — Fitzpatrick is back in the starting role, and has put up monster numbers in every game he’s played in besides a tough matchup with Chicago (he played only half the game). His defense should let up a lot of points to Newton, so Fitz will likely be slinging from behind.

RUNNING BACK

Todd Gurley ($9,500) at NO — Gurley is having one of the most consistently elite fantasy season’s in recent memory. With no fewer than 25 DK points in a game, it’s no-brainer to keep riding him with his salary declining.

Christian McCaffrey ($7,800) vs. TB — CMC makes for a nice play to pair with Newton. He gives you a safe floor and could wind up getting you a lot of points if he catches a TD from Cam.

Alvin Kamara ($7,300) vs. LAR — Kamara’s price has dipped significantly, but he was able to score a pair of touchdowns last week and caught 7-of-8 targets against the Vikings. He’s in a terrific spot in a game with 57 projected points.

Adrian Peterson ($6,000) vs. ATL — Washington has no other options remaining in the backfield, and the Falcons rank dead last against RB this season. While he’s dependent on a 100-yard game or scoring a TD, this is the safest spot AP’s been in all season.

Phillip Lindsay ($5,500) vs. HOU — Lindsay topped 20 DK points with Royce Freeman out of the mix last week. That’ll be the case again in Week 9, so you can continue riding him.

Nick Chubb ($4,500) vs. KC — Chubb has seen 18 carries in each of his starts for the Browns, and now faced the 31st ranked defense against RB in the Chiefs. Cleveland should try to utilize this matchup, but could fall behind and get away from him.

WIDE RECEIVER

Adam Thielen ($8,900) vs. DET — Thielen is still yet to have a game in which he fails to reach 100 yards, and hasn't scored fewer than 26 DK points since Week 1. He’s the Gurley or the WR position this season.

Kenny Golladay ($5,500) at MIN — With Golden Tate traded to the Eagles, a larger role opens up for Golladay. Prior to seeing just three targets over the last two games, Golladay had scored double-digit DK points in every game of the season. He has a good chance to get back to that type of production with Tate gone.

D.J. Moore ($4,300) vs. TB — Torrey Smith will be out again for the Panthers, leaving Moore in a terrific spot. Coming off five catches for 90 yards last week, Moore’s in an even better fantasy spot against the Bucs.

Courtland Sutton ($3,900) vs. HOU — Sutton will be a popular play this week after Demaryius Thomas was shipped to the Texans. Sutton now becomes a starting WR at an extremely cheap salary.

Laquon Treadwell ($3,300) vs. DET — With Stefon Diggs out Treadwell becomes a nice option opposite Thielen. There’s plenty of value this week at WR.

TIGHT END

Travis Kelce ($6,600) at CLE — The Browns rank just 24th against TE this season, and Kelce is yet to have a complete bust since Week 1. He’s an extremely safe option at a position that remains thin.

OJ Howard ($4,300) at CAR — Howard’s topped 60 yards in three straight games, totaling three touchdowns over that span. Howard has a large role carved out in Tampa’s offense and gets a boost in value with Fitz at QB. Carolina actually ranks last in the NFL in DK points allowed to TE, so this is a stronger spot than you’d think.

D/ST