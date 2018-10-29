Fantasy football Backup QB quarterback rankings: Lamar Jackson, more

Julian Edlow | Oct 29, 2018

Fantasy football Backup QB quarterback rankings Lamar Jackson as we glance at the top non starting signal callers in the NFL and rank them. While targeting backup quarterbacks is never a good idea in fantasy, it’s also important to have a feel for what kind of value every QB in the league would have if they were inserted into a starting role. Let’s rank the fantasy value of every NFL backup below.

You can level the playing field when it comes to fantasy football right now by playing at FantasyDraft.

1. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Fitz-Magic was the biggest story in the league with two 400-yard games to start the season. If Jameis Winston misses anymore time, we know there’s some fantasy value here.

2. Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles — A Super Bow winning QB with the ability to put together big games. Foles would be a viable bye week fill in as a starter.

3. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens — This is a really interesting one. Jackson’s elite rushing ability would likely make him fantasy relevant if he were to get any starts. The Baltimore offense offers good weapons around him too.

4. Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans Saints — Another fun one to think about here. If Drew Brees missed anytime, Bridgewater is the type of talent that could fill in and produce numbers. After that terrible knee injury in Minnesota, Teddy looked good for the Jets in preseason.

5. Tyrod Taylor, Cleveland Browns — We all know the story here. Taylor started the season as Cleveland’s QB and provided some decent numbers given his ability to run. He’s not able to air it out like Baker Mayfield, though.

6. Brock Osweiler, Miami Dolphins — Brocktober is already upon us. Osweiler had a big game in an unexpected win over the Bears, and at least is capable of big games here and there when starting.

7. Sean Mannion, Los Angeles Rams — Mannion isn't anything special, but the Rams offense is. He could hold some value if the opportunity presented itself.

8. Brian Hoyer, New England Patriots — Same situation here. If Hoyer held the keys to the Pats offense, we’d at least have to see if he way capable of utilizing all the skill players around him.

9. Trevor Siemian, Minnesota Vikings — Siemian has a history as a starter with Denver, so it wouldn't be new to him. You could make the argument if he got the chance, this would be the best offenses he’s been in.

10. Josh McCown, New York Jets — We know what type of player the old veteran is, the issue is that the Jets have no playmakers to help give him any real value.

11. Chad Henne, Kansas City Chiefs — Patrick Mahomes is a special talent, but any QB with a pulse would have a chance to provide value in this offense.

12. AJ McCarron, Oakland Raiders — McCarron had been coveted by teams for starting jobs when he was a backup for the Bengals. You’d have to think he’s decent enough to put some numbers up, but his stock has fallen, as have the Raiders on the whole.

13. Matt Schaub, Atlanta Falcons — The one-time Falcons starter is pretty washed up, but would have the keys to a pretty powerful offense.

14. Jacoby Brissett, Indianapolis Colts — Brissett generally has a pretty low floor as a starter, but he’s shown us a couple big games last season with the Colts.

15. Chase Daniel, Chicago Bears — Daniel knows how to sling it, and the Bears have shown the ability to move the ball downfield lately. That hasn't been all Mitch Trubisky despite his big numbers.

16. Deshone Kizer, Green Bay Packers — Kizer proved to have something in the tank during his time with the Browns last season. He would at least have a better offense around him in Green Bay.

17. Josh Dobbs, Pittsburgh Steelers — Like Kizer, Dobbs wouldn't be much of a fantasy option, but he’d have some fantastic skill position players around him to help his value.

18. Geno Smith, Los Angeles Chargers — I learned something new while writing this article — Geno Smith is on the Chargers. Let’s hope you never have to resort to rostering him.

19. Matt Cassel, Detroit Lions — Cassel’s days as a solid NFL QB are over. There would be no fantasy appeal here.

20. Mike Glennon, Arizona Cardinals — Interestingly, Glennon suits up as the backup behind Josh Rosen with Sam Bradford inactive. If Rosen went down, there’s a chance Bradford would reassume the starting role.

21. Brett Hundley, Seattle Seahawks — Hundley could barely move the ball in the Packers’ offense last season. No need to trust him in Seattle.

22. Colt McCoy, Washington Redskins — McCoy could probably produce similar numbers to Washington’s starter, the problem is that Alex Smith also holds zero fantasy value.

23. Kyle Lauletta, New York Giants — Um, have you seen what Eli Manning looks like this season? A backup QB almost couldn't be any worse, even if he’s just a rookie.

24. Cody Kessler, Jacksonville Jaguars — We saw Kessler replace Blake Bortles in Week 7 … it didn't go well.

25. Blaine Gabbert, Tennessee Titans — We saw Gabbert replace Marcus Mariota earlier this season … it went worse.

26. Taylor Heinicke, Carolina Panthers — Who? Yeah, this offense is nothing without Cam Newton.

27. Jeff Driskel, Cincinnati Bengals — The Bengals have the weapons to survive without Dalton, but Driskel wouldn't provide much help.

28. Derek Anderson, Buffalo Bills — We’re seeing what Anderson can do right now with Josh Allen sidelined. It’s not pretty.

29. Brandon Weeden, Houston Texans — What a bust Weeden turned out to be. His only hope of maintaining any relevance would be chucking balls up to DeAndre Hopkins.

30. Cooper Rush, Dallas Cowboys — This offense struggles with Dak Prescott at the helm. Rush wouldn't stand a chance.

31. Kevin Hogan, Denver Broncos — The Broncos were actually probably pretty close to going to Chad Kelly with how poor Case Keenum was playing. But after Kelly’s arrest, Hogan brings no value to the backup spot.

32. Nick Mullens, San Francisco 49ers — The Niners are already on their backup with C.J. Beathard. While he’s not all that bad, Mullens is.