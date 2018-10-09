Fantasy football Baker Mayfield Mohamed Sanu and more

Julian Edlow | Oct 09, 2018

Another NFL Sunday is in the books, and we have plenty of injuries and lineup notes to adjust to after this week. Here are some considerations to add to your fantasy football team via the waiver wire ahead of Week 6.

QUARTERBACKS

Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Winston’s only played a half of football so far this season, but he’s had the bye week to get on the same page as his teammates, and enters a terrific Week 6 matchup. Tampa will face a horrible Atlanta defense as underdogs in the dome. This is a dream matchup for a QB.

Baker Mayfield, Cleveland Browns — The No.1 overall pick’s started his career with some difficult matchups. Now he’ll go through a stretch of vs. LAC, at TB, at PIT, vs. KC, vs. ATL. Those are all terrific matchups for QBs. Baker could be in line for an uptick in production.

RUNNING BACKS

Wendell Smallwood, Philadelphia Eagles — Jay Ajayi is done for the season with a torn ACL. Smallwood’s put up numbers in two of his last three games that should catch your eye, and it feels like Smallwood will get the first crack at being Philly’s lead back.

Corey Clement, Philadelphia Eagles — Clement has to be in the conversation for the Eagles too, but hasn't played since Week 3. But with 16 carries in his last game, Clement will get chances to handle more work than Smallwood before the season’s over.

Alfred Morris, San Francisco 49ers — For as long as Matt Breida is out with an ankle injury, Morris should get the majority of the work for the 49ers. It’s not a very attractive offense to target, so the upside here is limited. But we can’t ignore the potential workload here.

Mike Davis, Seattle Seahawks — The Seahawks have turned to a new ground and pound style, and while Chris Carson is the featured RB, Davis is seeing a notable amount of run. Over the last two weeks Davis has a 33-169-3 line as a rusher.

Ronald Jones, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — The rookie was active for the first time in the Bucs’ last game, being targeted or handed the ball on 12-of-20 snaps he was on the field for. It’s a long shot, but if he’s Tampa’s lead back he’ll be in a home run spot against the Falcons — who’ve been dominated by RBs this season.

WIDE RECEIVERS

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Green Bay Packers — MVS burst onto the scene in Week 5, as the Packers were extremely shorthanded at WR. After playing on 95 percent of the snaps (more than Davante Adams), and getting 10 targets against the Lions, this kid proved his for real. MVS finished with a 7-68-1 line, and will be on the fantasy radar moving forward.

Christian Kirk, Arizona Cardinals — Kirk seems to be fitting more comfortably with rookie QB Josh Rosen at the helm. The rooks connected for a 75-yard TD last week, leaving some upside to be had here in an offense that wasn't to be trusted earlier in the year.

Mohamed Sanu, Atlanta Falcons — After a miserable start to the season, Sanu had either a touchdown or 100-plus yards for the third straight week. In this insane offense, three WRs can be fantasy options. Sanu gets a perfect matchup at home against Tampa in Week 6.

Tre’Quan Smith, New Orleans Saints — With Ted Ginn Jr. out, Smith burst onto the scene on a historic Monday night in New Orleans. While three targets make him likely to bust most weeks, there’s always that boom potential like we saw on MNF — 3-111-2.

TIGHT ENDS

Cameron Brate, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Brate has always been one of Winston’s favorite targets, and with O.J. Howard injured, should see plenty of targets in Week 6. As I keep hammering, you get him with an elite matchup right off the bat in the dome in ATL.

Greg Olsen, Carolina Panthers — While Olsen hasn't confirmed he’ll be back, there’s a chance he’ll return in Week 6. Olsen hasn't played since re-breaking his foot in Week 1, so some teams in your league may’ve dropped him. If he can return to health, Cam Newton should shower his favorite options with targets.

DEFENSE

Houston Texans — Some teams dropped the Texans after a slow start, but they’ve looked better of late. Hosting the Bills in Week 6 leaves them with tons of upside.