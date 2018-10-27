Fantasy football Jalen Richard Michael Crabtree Golden Tate advice

Bill Dubiel | Oct 27, 2018

Advice on Fantasy football Jalen Richard Michael Crabtree Golden Tate ahead of NFL Week 8.

Richard's Role Likely to Expand

With starting running back Marshawn Lynch headed to IR this week and starting WR1 Amari Cooper shipped off to Dallas, there is a major void in touches to be filled in Oakland. Jalen Richard has been a passing-down specialist for most of his time in Oakland, and he's the one who stands the most to gain with the recent roster changes. Doug Martin will likely receive a bulk of the carries that Lynch is giving up, but with the Raiders moving into rebuild mode, they will likely be playing from behind in a majority of their remaining games. Richard was already averaging better than five catches per game with Cooper and Lynch in the mix, and I anticipate that number will rise to eight or nine consistently. Even if he sees no extra work in the running game, his surely expanding role as a passing outlet for a beleaguered Derek Carr should keep Richard in the RB3/Flex conversation every week.

Ravens Offense Supporting Two WR2s

I never thought I'd see the day, but Joe Flacco is currently leading one of the NFL's top offenses. The Ravens currently sport the ninth-most total yards per game, along with the ninth-most passing yards per game, and that's been enough for John Brown to emerge as a consistent WR2. In recent weeks, however, former Raider Michael Crabtree has seen an increase in usage across the middle of the field. The veteran wide out has posted at least five catches and 66 yards in each of his last three games, and it's only a matter of time before he starts turning those catches into touchdowns. Consider Crabtree a startable WR2 during the gauntlet of bye weeks in the middle of the season.

Tough to Trust Tate

Golden Tate started off the season as a low-end fantasy WR1, consistently seeing the targets necessary to support those numbers. However, over the last three weeks the Lions have discovered their ground game and Kenny Golladay has risen to a "1B" role in the passing game, leaving Tate's numbers pretty underwhelming. These factors aren't going to change any time soon, and it's going to be harder to trust Tate if he's not seeing at least 9-11 targets a game. He's especially hard to trust this week going against the Seattle Seahawks and their top-ranked pass defense. If you've got a better option at WR, consider benching Tate this week--if not, temper your expectations.

NFL Sleepers of the Week

Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers - Matt Breida is constantly banged-up, and the coaching staff in San Fran certainly favors the more dynamic Mostert over the plodding Alfred Morris as a change-of-pace or injury replacement. Opportunity is all he needs.

Tre'Quan Smith, WR, New Orleans Saints - He was a hot pickup last week after Ted Ginn was placed on IR, but failed to deliver. Scoop him up if he's available or if he's dropped, as his role will continue to increase--especially in this week's presumed shootout against Minnesota.