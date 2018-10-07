Top Sports Books

Fantasy DraftKings QB RB WR TE advice for Week 5

Julian Edlow | Oct 07, 2018
NFL Sunday is upon us, and a ripe 12-game slate awaits on DraftKings. I mainly happen to be a cash game player (roughly the top half of their field gets paid out) versus a tournament player (roughly top 20 percent get paid on a scale), so below I’ll provide you with some of the safest players on this slate that are on my radar. You can play DraftKings right now by clicking here. 
 
 
QUARTERBACK
 
Ben Roethlisberger ($6,900) vs. ATL — With 57.5 projected points in this game and a terrible Falcons defense without many of its top players, this is a no-brainer.
 
Matt Ryan ($6,600) vs. PIT — On the opposite side of the matchup you can save $300 and roster Ryan as a road underdog against an equally-bad defense. 
 
Derek Carr ($5,200) at LAC — The Chargers have been terrible thus far, and Carr’s coming off a 36 DK-points game and right into a cushy matchup. 
 
Russell Wilson ($5,100) vs. LAR — Wilson is just way too cheap here. The Rams are good, but that should only mean Wilson needs to sling the ball from behind. 
 
 
RUNNING BACK
 
Todd Gurley ($9,400) at SEA — No Alvin Kamara on the slate, so Gurley is the safest RB play against a Seahawks defense that no longer scares anyone. 
 
Melvin Gordon ($8,600) vs. OAK — Gordon’s topped 30 DK points three times this season, and now faces a Raiders defense that got shredded on the ground last week by the Browns. His role in the passing game makes him an elite play.
 
Christian McCaffery ($8,000) vs. NYG — CMC should be fresh off a bye, and is in line for a huge workload against the Giants. McCaffery saw 30 touches in his last game.
 
James Connor ($7,500) vs. ATL — While I prefer the guys priced above and below him, we can’t ignore that the Falcons allow the most receptions to RBs. 
 
David Johnson ($6,300) at SF — Down $2,500 since Week 1, DJ’s scored 16-plus DK points in three of four games. He’s a very strong play at this price against the 49ers. 
 
T.J. Yeldon ($5,600) at KC — No Leonard Fournette (hamstring) this week, so Yeldon will have a big role against a poor Chiefs defense. 
 
 
WIDE RECEIVER
 
Julio Jones ($8,500) at PIT — Julio is on pace for over 2,000 yards this season and will be heavily targeted against a bad defense on the road. 
 
Adam Thielen ($7,700) at PHI — Thielen’s 56 targets through four weeks have him on pace for the most targets in a season. That’s as safe as it gets. 
 
Tyler Boyd ($5,700) vs. MIA — Boyd’s breakout season should continue against Miami. He remains underpriced. 
 
Doug Baldwin ($5,000) vs. LAR — Baldwin saw WR1 work against the Cardinals. That production should keep up if game script holds against the Rams. 
 
Marvin Jones ($4,700) vs. GB — Jones averaged over 26 DK points in his last four games against the Packers. His salary is down $1,500 since Week 1. 
 
Taywan Taylor ($4,000) at BUF — With Rishard Matthews gone Taylor saw nine targets and a 7-77-0 line last week. 
 
Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($3,300) at DET — Green Bay’s beat up at WR, so this should be a cheap fill in play with an elite QB targeting him. 
 
 
TIGHT END
 
Travis Kelce ($6,000) vs. JAX — I don’t think I want to pay up at TE, but if you do, Kelce is safe even against the best defenses. 
 
Jared Cook ($4,800) at LAC — Cook’s shown a monster ceiling with a pretty high floor so far this season. He has a great matchup and is still too cheap. 
 
Vance McDonald ($3,700) vs. ATL — There’s big play potential here, and with a game total this high, cheap exposure is valuable. 
 
 
D/ST
 
Titans ($4,000) at BUF — This is a little too expensive for me at defense, but if you have the salary then you know targeting agains the Bills generally works out.
 
Jets ($2,600) vs. DEN — The Broncos just aren't very good, so I’ll take a chance on a cheap D/ST here at home. 
