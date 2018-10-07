Fantasy DraftKings QB RB WR TE advice for Week 5

Julian Edlow | Oct 07, 2018

NFL Sunday is upon us, and a ripe 12-game slate awaits on DraftKings. I mainly happen to be a cash game player (roughly the top half of their field gets paid out) versus a tournament player (roughly top 20 percent get paid on a scale), so below I’ll provide you with some of the safest players on this slate that are on my radar. You can play DraftKings right now by clicking here.

QUARTERBACK

Ben Roethlisberger ($6,900) vs. ATL — With 57.5 projected points in this game and a terrible Falcons defense without many of its top players, this is a no-brainer.

Matt Ryan ($6,600) vs. PIT — On the opposite side of the matchup you can save $300 and roster Ryan as a road underdog against an equally-bad defense.

Derek Carr ($5,200) at LAC — The Chargers have been terrible thus far, and Carr’s coming off a 36 DK-points game and right into a cushy matchup.

Russell Wilson ($5,100) vs. LAR — Wilson is just way too cheap here. The Rams are good, but that should only mean Wilson needs to sling the ball from behind.

RUNNING BACK

Todd Gurley ($9,400) at SEA — No Alvin Kamara on the slate, so Gurley is the safest RB play against a Seahawks defense that no longer scares anyone.

Melvin Gordon ($8,600) vs. OAK — Gordon’s topped 30 DK points three times this season, and now faces a Raiders defense that got shredded on the ground last week by the Browns. His role in the passing game makes him an elite play.

Christian McCaffery ($8,000) vs. NYG — CMC should be fresh off a bye, and is in line for a huge workload against the Giants. McCaffery saw 30 touches in his last game.

James Connor ($7,500) vs. ATL — While I prefer the guys priced above and below him, we can’t ignore that the Falcons allow the most receptions to RBs.

David Johnson ($6,300) at SF — Down $2,500 since Week 1, DJ’s scored 16-plus DK points in three of four games. He’s a very strong play at this price against the 49ers.

T.J. Yeldon ($5,600) at KC — No Leonard Fournette (hamstring) this week, so Yeldon will have a big role against a poor Chiefs defense.

WIDE RECEIVER

Julio Jones ($8,500) at PIT — Julio is on pace for over 2,000 yards this season and will be heavily targeted against a bad defense on the road.

Adam Thielen ($7,700) at PHI — Thielen’s 56 targets through four weeks have him on pace for the most targets in a season. That’s as safe as it gets.

Tyler Boyd ($5,700) vs. MIA — Boyd’s breakout season should continue against Miami. He remains underpriced.

Doug Baldwin ($5,000) vs. LAR — Baldwin saw WR1 work against the Cardinals. That production should keep up if game script holds against the Rams.

Marvin Jones ($4,700) vs. GB — Jones averaged over 26 DK points in his last four games against the Packers. His salary is down $1,500 since Week 1.

Taywan Taylor ($4,000) at BUF — With Rishard Matthews gone Taylor saw nine targets and a 7-77-0 line last week.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling ($3,300) at DET — Green Bay’s beat up at WR, so this should be a cheap fill in play with an elite QB targeting him.

TIGHT END

Travis Kelce ($6,000) vs. JAX — I don’t think I want to pay up at TE, but if you do, Kelce is safe even against the best defenses.

Jared Cook ($4,800) at LAC — Cook’s shown a monster ceiling with a pretty high floor so far this season. He has a great matchup and is still too cheap.

Vance McDonald ($3,700) vs. ATL — There’s big play potential here, and with a game total this high, cheap exposure is valuable.

D/ST

Titans ($4,000) at BUF — This is a little too expensive for me at defense, but if you have the salary then you know targeting agains the Bills generally works out.