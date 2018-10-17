Targets and avoids for fantasy football Marlon Mack David Njoku Corey Davis

Bill Dubiel | Oct 17, 2018

A look at the fantasy landscape ahead of Week 7

Fantasy football advice for Week 7 of the NFL season. You can level the playing field with fantasy sports right now at FantasyDraft.com.

Return of the Mack

In his first return to action since Week 2, Marlon Mack flashed some of the powerful running ability that was his calling card in college, rumbling for 89 yards on just 12 carries in the Colts Week 6 tilt against the Jets. He also added a four-yard catch on the way to the highest yardage total of his career. The Colts running game has been a mess in his absence, with Nyheim Hines, Jordan Wilkins and Robert Turbin all seeing touches--almost all of which were ineffective. Hines has carved out a role as the main pass-catching threat, but this backfield should belong to Mack as long as the hamstring injury that has bothered him all season is truly behind him. Curb your expectations for Mack in Week 7 against the stingy Bills run defense, but you'll want to get in on Mack now before his value rises any further.

Njoku is Baker's Favorite

As Baker Mayfield has commandeered control over the Cleveland Browns, David Njoku has risen right alongside him. The freakishly athletic sophomore tight end has been Mayfield's clear favorite target, and has actually led the team in targets over the last two weeks (22). He finally parlayed those targets into a true TE1-caliber stat line, following his encouraging Week 5 performance (6-69-0) with a 7-55-1 outing. Njoku has the physical gifts to evolve into another Jimmy Graham/Travis Kelce-type game-changing tight end, he has simply been missing the opportunity. He may now have it in his relationship with Mayfield--the two are quickly becoming one of the league's premier QB-TE tandems, and there's nowhere to go but up as the two improve with experience.

Titans Offense Bringing Down Davis

Many thought the return of Marcus Mariota from an elbow injury would signal a significant upturn in the offensive production of the Titans as a whole, but that simply hasn't been the case in 2018. Star wide out Corey Davis has been dragged down with the rest of the anemic Titans offense, as evidenced by his 1-24-0 line from Week 6's brutal loss to the Ravens, in which the Titans offensive line was steamrolled for 11 sacks. Simply put, until we see signs of improvement from the Titans offense--and specifically Marcus Mariota, who is averaging just 123 passing yards per game over the last two weeks--Corey Davis can't be trusted as anything more than a flex option. He does still dominate the target share for the Titans, so if anyone is going to have a big game it will be Davis, but betting on when that will occur isn't a winning strategy.

NFL Sleepers of the Week

Ito Smith, RB, Atlanta Falcons - With Devonta Freeman heading to IR, Ito Smith becomes flex-worthy given his time share with Tevin Coleman. Smith has seen nearly an even split in touches in the games that Coleman has missed in October.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Chicago Bears - Gabriel is trailing only Allen Robinson in targets this season, and has now produced back-to-back 100-yard games. He's an every-week WR3 as long as Mitch Trubisky is playing well.

C.J. Uzomah, TE, Cincinnati Bengals - Uzomah has some streaming appeal with Tyler Eifert done for the foreseeable future and Tyler Kroft dealing with a foot injury that may keep him out for Week 7. In his absence last week, Uzomah posted a usable 6-54-0 line.