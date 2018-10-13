TE Rob Gronkowski ready for monster NFL fantasy football Week 6

Matt Burke | Oct 13, 2018

The latest on the Patriots TE ahead of game versus Chiefs

Rob Gronkowski has been a disappointment to fantasy football owners this season as he has just one 100-yard receiving day on the season. Gronkowski had a seven-catch, 123-yard performance in Week 1 against the Texans but has been relatively quiet ever since. Last week's six-catch, 75-yard performance against the Colts was encouraging, however, and there are several other signs that point to the fact that Gronkowski may be ready to break out.

Gronkowski traditionally goes through hot streaks as last season - early in the year - he had four straight games with over 80 yards receiving, including a 116-yard performance. Gronk then went through a relative month-long dry spell before exploding in late November and early December with three straight performances in which he was the top fantasy performer in the NFL.

The burly Patriots tight end also has to worry about hitting the incentives in his re-worked contract. He needs 70 or more catches on the season, nine or more touchdown catches and over 1,085 receiving yards to hit all those incentives that will trigger a maximum of $3.3 million. Currently, Gronk is nowhere close to hitting those numbers. He knows full well that he needs to get rolling.

One final reason, and the biggest reason, that Gronkowski is ready for a huge performance in Week 6 is the Patriots' competition. The Patriots play the Chiefs in a monster showdown on Sunday Night Football. Kansas City has allowed the third most fantasy football points to a tight end in the NFL so far this season. The Chiefs defense is allowing a whopping 343.0 passing yards per game this season, the second-to-worst mark in the entire NFL.

Gronkowski is nursing a sore ankle but is close to a definite to play Sunday night.