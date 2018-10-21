Trent Taylor Paul Richardson Fantasy football NFL WR injury

Matt Burke | Oct 21, 2018

Fantasy football advice for NFL Week 7

Here is a look at several key fantasy football injuries ahead of Week 7. We zero on 49ers WR Trent Taylor and Redskins WR Paul Richardson.

Trent Taylor

Taylor hasn't been the same since having back surgery and there are worries in San Francisco that he will never been the same player that had an extremely promising 2017 season. Taylor was positioning himself as a top target out of the slot for the 49ers but his back troubles, and the fact that Jimmy Garoppolo is done for the 2018 season has halted his growth.

The latest regarding Taylor's status for the Rams game this afternoon is that he is questionable. Expect Taylor to give it a go but he should only be used for fantasy purposes under dire circumstances. He is facing a top of the line Rams defense and has CJ Beathard throwing him the ball. The only glimmer of hope of Taylor having a decent game is that the 49ers have averaged a respectable 25.5 points per game during the past four weeks.

Paul Richardson

Richardson is said to have aggravated an existing knee injury over the past few weeks but there is no structural damage. He did not practice all week and is listed as doubtful for the Redskins' game against the Cowboys on Sunday. "Doubtful" is obviously never good, but with Jamison Crowder officially ruled out for the game there is a 20 percent chance that Richardson gives it a go. Needless to say, he will see a giant cutback on the number of snaps he sees if he suits up. You should not consider using Richardson unless you're extremely desperate at WR/FLEX.