Update on Sony Michel knee ankle injury in Patriots Bears game

Matt Burke | Oct 21, 2018

The latest on the New England RB

The Patriots were hoping that Sony Michel’s injury in the first half against the Chicago Bears was simply an ankle sprain as Michel got twisted up on a tackle. Michel’s leg felt considerable weight from a Chicago defender on the tackle, in which Michel fumbled the ball.

Reports from Soldier Field are that Michel suffered a knee injury, not an ankle injury, and the rookie running back out of Georgia will not return to today’s game.

There is fear that Michel could have suffered a torn ACL, which would put him out for the rest of the season.

Michel had just been coming into his own with the Patriots after a slow start to the season. In the previous three weeks before the game against the Bears he had rushed for over 98 yards. He dashed for 112 yards against the Dolphins three weeks ago, 98 yards against the Colts on a Thursday night, and 106 yards on 24 carries against the Chiefs in that wild shootout last Sunday night.

Those within the NFL have been convinced recently that Michel was the next great part of the Patriots offense.

“It’s interesting what they have been doing with him because it’s a lot of old school running,” a scout told The Chicago Tribune this week. “I’m talking old, pro-style concepts with two backs in the backfield, including the fullback (James Develin) and you’re seeing a lot of counter, a lot of lead, and a lot of power. They still run some zone as well. He’s fit in there well because you go back and look at Michel from his time at Georgia, he’s got really good speed through the hole. Long speed, he’s probably a 4.5 guy, but getting from zero to 10 yards is where he makes his money. He’s a slasher. He almost runs on his ankles, and there isn’t a lot of wasted movement. He’s not a guy that dances. He’s going to make one cut and try to get up the field.”