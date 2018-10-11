When will LeVeon Bell fantasy football return, be back?

Matt Burke | Oct 11, 2018

The Steelers RB has been out all season

Steelers fans and fantasy foootball owners everywhere have been on LeVeon Bell watch all season. Here is a look at when will LeVeon Bell fantasy football return and be back this season.

There are several things that must happen before Bell returns. The Steelers must figure out whether or not they’ll look to get a roster exemption for Bell from the NFL. If they do get one, Pittsburgh and Bell’s party will have to decide on what he’ll be paid on roster exempt status. Of course, that could get messy on top of the giant mess that’s already been created.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ed Bouchette wrote the following on Bell’s current situation, which is still most definitely odd.

“If LeVeon Bell plans to report to the Steelers on Monday he’d be smarter to do so this Friday. Would not practice this week and next week is a bye,” Bouchette tweeted about when will LeVeon Bell fantasy football return this season. “It would force Steelers hands one week early on the roster exemption decision without Bell having to do any more work. Also would yield one extra payday for him at $856,000.”

Nonetheless, the target date for Bell’s return to the Steelers is Week 8 against the Browns on Oct. 28. Pittsburgh plays the Bengals in a key AFC North game this Sunday and as stated above is on a bye week next week.

That’s frustrating news for fantasy football owners of Bell. There is no telling if Bell will be capable of putting up Bell-like numbers right out of the gate. Plus, if Pittsburgh falls out of the playoff race you can be sure Bell will not want to put his body on the line in mostly meaningless games down the stretch of the NFL season.

There’s also the James Connor factor and most of the players on the Steelers want him to continue to get carries.

“I think James has done some amazing things and deserves to be on the field,” Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said this week about when will LeVeon Bell fantasy football be back this year. “We also know what LeVeon Bell is and what he brings to the table. I guess we’ll cross that bridge if and when it happens.”