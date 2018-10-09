Caesars casino online sportsbook New Jersey review - sports betting

Mark Lelinwalla | Oct 09, 2018

When CaesarsCasino.com splashed onto the buzzing, seemingly ever-growing online sports betting scene in New Jersey, it offered strictly casino games initially.

But that changed quickly with the integration of its sports betting. In fact, when punching in the URL and landing on the homepage, you’re hit with a huge in-house ad proclaiming, “SPORTS WAGERING IS HERE!”

I quickly created an account, which asked for the usual in terms of your name, address, a credit card on file, etc. That took about a minute — if even that. However, when I attempted to deposit money onto the account, my attempts were unsuccessful. (Some credit cards don’t allow online gaming transactions could be the explanation for that). So, I quickly sought out the help of Caesars’ online assistance, which informed me that I could make a sports bet with the purchase of Caesars’ online pre-paid card.

I put $20 on the pre-paid card, using my credit card, and was honored with a $25 bonus for signing up. Nice recovery after that initial hiccup, I thought. Caesars allows sports bets on everything from the NFL, MLB, NBA, NCAA football, the NHL, MLS, golf and more, as evidenced on its clean-looking, easy-to-navigate board.

With Monday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Washington Redskins just minutes away from kicking off, I thought to myself, ‘Let me go with this matchup.’ The Saints, at home, were listed with -265 odds, meaning a $10 money line bet on them would net you a potential return of a whopping … wait for it … $3.77.

So, I went with that. Listen, I told you I’m not a betting man at all and that I’m simply writing about the online sports betting experience for MetroBet. That being said, sorry my wagers aren’t more thrilling. It took a matter of seconds to place the bet. Seamless and easy.

The Saints wound up absolutely blasting the Washington Redskins, 43-19, so my bet was a safe one. And I’ll probably use that $3.77 on a chicken slice of pizza.

In addition to straight bets, like the one I placed, Caesars also offers an intriguing amount of sports-specific futures wagering. Think which MLB team is going to win the World Series or which NBA teams will make the playoffs — bets like that.

Negatives

While I wouldn’t rank Caesars up there with a DraftKings or FanDuel, I think sports betting enthusiasts should consider it among the SugarHouseCasino and Play MGM NJ online casino options.

It’s a smooth, seamless sports board, which is easy to use.

Overall

3.5 out of 5 stars