What are sports bet Futures? How do you gamble on future games?

Mark Lelinwalla | Oct 23, 2018

The 2018-19 NBA season just began last week.

Already, there are bets on who’s going to win league honors such as Rookie of the Year and MVP and which team will capture the championship. All are examples of futures bets.

What is a futures bet? Well, it’s rolling the dice and wagering on something well in advance.

You can make futures bets on many sports right now at FanDuel Sportsbook. Click here to wager at FanDuel Sportsbook.

For example, the online sportsbook Bovada already has the odds-on favorite to win the NBA title. Actually, Bovada, and online sportsbooks like it, had these odds well before the season even tipped-off.

As it currently stands, Bovada has the Golden State Warriors listed as the favorites to win it all this year at -195 odds. The back-to-back champs who added All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins … not exactly a stretch or going out on a limb naming them favorites. The top five is rounded out by the Boston Celtics (+500), Houston Rockets (+850), Los Angeles Lakers (+1000) and Toronto Raptors (+1400).

Bovada’s odds-on favorite to win the MVP this year? New Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James leads the list with +333 odds followed by Anthony Davis (+450), Giannis Antetokounmpo (+500), reigning MVP James Harden (+650) and Kawhi Leonard (+950).

Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic is the early favorite to win Rookie of the Year with +333 odds, with Deandre Ayton (+375) and Collin Sexton (+500) following to round out the top three.

One could place a wager on any of the three categories, as all are considered futures bets.

The same can be said about betting on the players to be named All-Stars this February and the teams to win each division.

Over in the NFL, betting on the teams to clinch a playoff berth, the Super Bowl matchup and Super Bowl champion would all be considered futures bets as well.

Like any other sports bet, making a futures bet requires having a certain amount of knowledge and confidence. Even then, a futures bet you feel good about making today could take a turn for the worse if a key player is injured. So, there’s risk involved. But reward, too.

Is there a futures bet that you have been pressing to make?

Bet with your head, not over it. If you or someone you know may have a gambling problem call 1-800-GAMBLER.