William Hill online sportsbook review - New Jersey sports betting

Mark Lelinwalla | Oct 10, 2018

William Hill offers one of the cleanest sports betting boards of all. Too bad I didn’t get to place a sports wager using the platform on behalf of MetroBet.

As a New York City resident, I made the trek to New Jersey just so I could be in the physical location to make a sports bet for the purpose to do this website review. But when I logged onto WilliamHill.us to do so, I was hit with a problem, as I couldn’t deposit money into my account using my credit card.

A bit frustrated, I sought out the help of WilliamHill’s live online assistance. Upon clicking, I was placed second in the queue and attended to a minute or so later. Pretty responsive and quick.

Within another minute, I was asked by a WilliamHill rep if I sent in a copy of my ID and a bank statement or utility bill.

The answer was no, as this was the first time that I heard I needed to do that for verification. I asked if those documents are required of me since I’m a New York resident and not a New Jersey resident and was informed that it’s a requirement for “all” new users. Furthermore, I was given the email address — documents@nj.williamhill.us.

I informed the rep that I’m only going to be in Jersey for a little while longer and asked if I send the required documents, will the approval be instant?

The rep’s response? “The leads will get to it asap. We do not have a turn-around time frame.”

I must say … that was a very disappointing experience. Yes, I could have snapped a cell-phone pic of my driver’s license and retrieved a copy of my banking statement, but to be honest that’s overly intrusive to say the least, especially considering that a simple credit card on file suffices for giants such as DraftKings, FanDuel, newcomer 888Sport and many more. I sincerely hope that WilliamHill changes its verification process.

