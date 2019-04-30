Knicks Kevin Durant NBA rumors: Star will get own show in NY

Warriors star Kevin Durant has been linked with a free-agent move to the Knicks for months. (Photo: Getty Images)

To further incentivize coming to Madison Square Garden this summer, the Knicks are reportedly offering Kevin Durant his own TV show.

The second round of the NBA Playoffs won't stop the towering inferno that is the rumor of Kevin Durant possibly joining the New York Knicks this summer.

As Durant and the Golden State Warriors try to navigate their way past the Houston Rockets, industry sources told Marc Berman of the New York Post that the 10-time All-Star would host his own show on MSG Network.

The Knicks have been linked with Durant for the better part of the last year as an abundance of salary-cap space will ensure they might have room for two max-salary contracts within their roster next year.

Bet Now It will fast forward a rebuild that has been stuck in neutral for the better part of the last two decades but hit new lows this year both on and off the court.

After tying a franchise record with 65 losses this season, MSG Network experienced a 38-percent drop in ratings, per the Sports Business Journal

That really shouldn't be news considering New Yorkers, especially the casual fan, will always have better things to do than watching one of the worst teams in Knicks franchise history.

Durant — who owns his own production company in Thirty Five Media — already hosts a show on ESPN called 'The Boardroom,' which offers a behind-the-scenes look at the business aspect of sports.