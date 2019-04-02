Nets to extend Kenny Atkinson as playoff race grows tighter

The Nets are reportedly keeping their head coach for the long haul, but the team's focus right now is on clinching a playoff spot.

The Brooklyn Nets are reportedly nearing an agreement to extend the contract of head coach Kenny Atkinson and his staff, per ESPN.

In his third season at the position, the 51-year-old has helped continue the turnaround of one of the worst NBA franchises during the decade and has the Nets on the cusp of their first playoff berth since 2015.

Brooklyn's current 39-39 record with four games remaining in the 2018-19 season is its best campaign since 2013-14, better known as the year the franchise and its future assets were gutted thanks to the trade for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, and Jason Terry.

Over the last three seasons, the Nets averaged just 23 wins per year, with Atkinson increasing his win output from 20 in his first year to 28 in 2017-18.

In his case, the third time around was the charm as Atkinson has molded the Nets into one of the NBA's biggest surprises this season.

He continues to build upon his reputation as a point guard developer thanks to his work with D'Angelo Russell that has transformed the Ohio State product into an All-Star after being acquired from the Los Angeles Lakers.

Russell has carried the Nets throughout the season, posting career highs in points (21.0) and assists (7.0) per game.

He's become the most recognizable face on a roster of mostly unproven and unknown players. Spencer Dinwiddie — who very well could be the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award winner — is averaging over 17 points per game while Joe Harris has developed into one of the game's most lethal three-point shooters.

Caris LeVert has returned to full health to provide the Nets with some big minutes, veteran forward DeMarre Carroll is continuing the rekindling of his career, and the young Jarrett Allen has compiled highlight reels of show-stopping blocks.

These aren't exactly the names associated with a team in the thick of the postseason hunt, is it?

Well, the Nets haven't clinched anything yet, which doesn't seem to be stopping management from extending Atkinson's time as Brooklyn's bench boss.

With four games left, the Nets sit in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, but things are awfully tight.

The Miami Heat are just a half-game behind Brooklyn in the final playoff spot at No. 8 while the ninth-place Orlando Magic are just a game behind.

The Nets' schedule isn't going to be doing them any favors, either, as they'll have to play some of their best basketball of the season just to squeak into the playoffs.

Each of Brooklyn's final four opponents occupy a playoff spot in the East and three of them come against the conference's top-five teams.

The Nets host the second-place Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night before heading to Milwaukee on Saturday for a rematch with the East-leading Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated them 131-121 on Monday night at the Barclays Center.

They'll be in Indiana the following day to face the fifth-place Pacers and end the season on Apr. 10 against the lurking Heat which could very well decide the final playoff spot in the East.