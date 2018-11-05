FanDuel dominating with retail sportsbook, ready to innovate in sports betting industry

Matt Burke | Nov 05, 2018

Daily Fantasy Sports giant FanDuel was one step ahead of many other operators in New Jersey when sports betting was legalized full-tilt several months back. The infrastructure that the company has developed online helped greatly as it raked in $7.2 million in total sports betting revenue in the month of September. In addition to its online sportsbook, unlike many of its competitors, FanDuel is also putting a lot of its focus into its physical sportsbook in the state.

“It’s been crazy on football Saturdays and Sundays,” FanDuel COO Kip Levin told MetroBet of the sportsbook, which is located at the MetLife Stadium sports complex in East Rutherford and features free parking on non-event days. “We didn’t know what to expect when we opened it. But even in late September before the baseball playoffs started I was in there on a Tuesday night and the place was packed. You can see that there was really a pent-up demand for this type of entertainment. We’ve been really excited by the customer response.”

In terms of sports betting retail (physical sportsbook) in New Jersey, no one has been as successful as FanDuel – Meadowlands so far. The company made $4.3 million at its physical location alone in September. The next closest retail spot was Borgata – PlayMGM, which made $2.3 million during the first full month of the football season.

“Our goal is to obviously be the top operator and we have features that differentiates us from the competitors as we cover a lot of different types of betting,” Levin told MetroBet. “We really want to have the biggest multi-category online gaming space.”

FanDuel is betting big on a sports betting classic as the industry moves forward. The company now owns TVG – the dominant force in horse racing broadcasting and wagering in the United States. TVG’s reach across the country, combined with some sports betting innovations the company has lined up, has FanDuel well positioned in the rising sports betting market.

“With our online sportsbook we keep adding more advanced features as we go. Our average NFL game has 150-200 different types of bets you can place on it,” Levin told MetroBet. “Our hypothesis has been right when it comes to the retail sportsbook. We’re the leader in retail in the market by a good distance. We’ve already had to double the number of teller stations, which is a good problem to have. We have a lot to work with.”

FanDuel is also ready to bring in full service betting machines, which are basically kiosks where you can bet on sports.

“People can put cash into the machine and it’s a touch-screen,” Levin told MetroBet. “It will make things like in-play bets and building parlays so much easier than writing down picks on a piece of paper and handing it to a teller. We think these will be very popular."

