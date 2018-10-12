Free Red Sox Astros Live Stream for 2018 ALCS Baseball streaming

Matt Burke | Oct 12, 2018

A look at how to watch the Boston versus Houston series

The Red Sox and Astros will start play in the 2018 ALCS on Saturday night at Fenway Park. The schedule has worked out pretty good for MLB as many of the National League games will be played in Los Angeles on West Coast time. That means that Major League Baseball can have its cake and it eat too in a sense. It can put the Red Sox and Astros on the early game each night on TBS and have the Dodgers and Brewers battle it out late on FS1 or FOX.

This doesn't mean that Red Sox and Astros fans are going to get off easy, however, Game 3 in Houston has a 5:09 p.m. Eastern Standard Time start. Fans in Boston in particular are going to either have to race home or get off work early to see the entire game. Here is a look at the schedule.

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 13 at Boston (8:09 p.m., TBS)

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 14 at Boston (7:09 p.m., TBS)

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 16 at Houston (5:09 p.m., TBS)

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 17 at Houston (8:39 p.m., TBS)

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 18 at Houston (8:09 p.m., TBS)*

Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 20 at Boston (5:09 p.m., TBS)*

Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 21 at Boston (7:39 p.m., TBS)*

All games are available to live stream at Watch TBS but you need cable or subscription to a satellite or streaming service company to watch. Click here to watch the game on TBS streaming.

If you don't have those connections, there are options to watch Red Sox Astros for free. Here are alternate free Red Sox Astros live stream options. These free streaming options will be updated closer to first pitch of the game.

Free Red Sox Astros Live Stream 1

Free Red Sox Astros Live Stream 2

Free Red Sox Astros Live Stream 3

Free Red Sox Astros Live Stream 4