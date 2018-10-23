Free World Series live stream link for Red Sox Dodgers streaming

Matt Burke | Oct 23, 2018

Here is a free World Series live stream link for the series between the Red Sox and Dodgers. After 115 wins in the past seven months, the Red Sox are now just four victories away from a World Series championship. Record-wise, this will go down as the greatest Boston team of all time if they are able to seal the deal in the next eight days.

Relative to the last three times the Sox won it all, this October has been mostly drama-free as the Sox have steamrolled the competition to this point. The 2004 Red Sox, who broke the famed Curse of the Bambino, played in four do-or-die games that postseason. The 2007 Red Sox, thought of by many as the most talented Sox team to win this century, played in three win-or-go-home contests that October. The 2013 Sox did not play in a do-or-die game, but did have two series go six games.

The only hiccup so far with this 2018 group is that they have dropped one of the first two games at Fenway in both of their series so far. David Price was pulled early in Game 2 of the Yankees series, and Chris Sale was pulled early in Game 1 of the ALCS against Houston.

Much is made about the Red Sox offense, but the Dodgers killed it at the plate this season as well. Los Angeles led the National League in runs scored this season with 804 and led the NL in home runs with 235 team dingers (27 more than the Red Sox, who had 208). The Dodgers had eight players hit over 20 home runs this season in Manny Machado (37), Max Muncy (35), Cody Bellinger (25), Joc Pederson (25), Yasmani Grandal (24), Yasiel Puig (23), Matt Kemp (21) and Enrique Hernandez (21).

The 23-year-old Bellinger was the MVP of L.A.’s seven-game series win over the Brewers in the NLCS as he blasted a two-run homer in Game 7.

The Red Sox are very familiar with Machado, as the shortstop spent six seasons in the AL East as a member of the Orioles. Machado injured Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia last season on a slide at second base and Matt Barnes threw a retaliation fastball behind Machado’s head two days after the incident. That prompted an expletive-laced tirade in the media from Machado, who, among other things, called the Red Sox a bunch of “cowards.”

The Red Sox and Dodgers World Series will officially be broadcast on FOX TV and will be streaming live at the FOX Sports Go app.

