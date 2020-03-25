Health officials say newspapers are safe

Lately, the news may be scary, but it’s safe to read.

The World Health Organization has confirmed that holding and flipping through the pages of a newspaper is still safe. People who have received packages, mail and newspapers carry little risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus.

“The likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low, and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low,” according to WHO.

The coronavirus has poor survivability on surfaces—it is predominantly spread person-to-person—according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC stated that there is a “very low risk of spread from products or packaging.”

“The best judgment we have on this from the Centers for Disease Control is that this virus degrades pretty quickly while on surfaces,” said Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley. “I would not think that there would be any risk to picking up newspapers or picking up boxes that are being passed around.”

As most people are aware, the best way to combat the COVID-19 virus is to wash your hands frequently with soap and water and refrain from touching your face. Also, staying home and practicing social distancing from others with a margin of six-feet is highly encouraged.

“Now more than ever, getting the facts and information from reliable news sources including Metro Philadelphia is critical to our city and the nation as a whole,” said Metro Philadelphia Publisher Susan Peiffer. “We are so thankful to all of our loyal readers and advertisers. We are here to protect and inform you.”