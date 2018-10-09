Monster SugarHouse numbers in September indicate another huge score for New Jersey

Mark Lelinwalla | Oct 09, 2018

Upwards of $95 million was wagered on sports bets in New Jersey for the month of August. September sports betting revenue numbers haven’t been announced just yet, but if Play SugarHouse’s results are any indication for the month, Jersey’s sports wagering numbers are going to be that much greater this time around.

SugarHouse, a Rush Street Gaming-owned company that launched its sports betting integration on August 23, told NJOnlineGambling.com that it doubled its sports gambling revenue last month in comparison to the same time period in August.

That could pave the way for some whopping sports wagering revenue statistics for New Jersey in September, especially considering that SugarHouse was the third sports-betting website to hit the state after DraftKings and playMGM, as reported by NJOnlineGambling.com.

“We’re very happy with the numbers we are seeing,” Rush Street COO Mattias Stetz told the website. “We see that the player base is continuing to grow as the word spreads about the quality and volume of the different live in-game bets at PlaySugarHouse.com. We are at the start of the football season and are excited to see our numbers keep climbing.”

While the numbers for September seem destined to just jump off the page and deliver their fair share of oohs and ahhs, just imagine how this month of October will do, considering the month will have the continuation of the MLB playoffs and NFL season and the addition of the tip off to the 2018-2019 NBA season.

Last month, a New Jersey senior gambling regulator predicted that The Garden State will surpass Nevada as the No. 1 player in sports betting in 2021, projecting Jersey to reach a revenue of $442 million to Nevada’s $410 million.

As stunning as that sounds, it’s an understandable projection, considering how astronomical the early growth of sports betting in the state has been thus far.

