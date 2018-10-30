NHL teams with MGM Grand, goes all-in on sports betting

Mark Lelinwalla | Oct 30, 2018

The NHL is getting the puck moving on sports betting in a huge way.

On Monday, according to The Associated Press, the league announced a multiyear agreement with MGM Resorts International, as the NHL will provide them with data to use in sports betting. With the deal, the NHL follows the NBA’s lead, as the latter sports league reached a deal with MGM Resorts International back in July.

The AP additionally reported that proprietary NHL data will be at MGM’s fingertips for use under the terms of the partnership and that puck and player tracking can eventually be part of the info submitted as well.

"The new sports betting landscape presents a unique opportunity for fan engagement, utilizing technology and data that are exclusive to our league," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said, as reported by The AP. "Fan engagement, technological advancement and innovation are paramount to our progressive approach and will be at the forefront of everything we do."

Keith Wachtel, the NHL’s executive vice president and chief revenue officer, said the more data, the better for both parties.

"The more data and analytics that a gaming operator can have, the better it will be in enabling them to set odds," Wachtel told The AP. "Whether or not they're using the data for actual purposes of creating prop bets and things like that certainly is something (that's possible). But more importantly, they're going to use it to be able to set odds and proper odds that they're going to be able to create."

MGM is equally thrilled to partner with the NHL.

"We couldn't be more excited to enter into this historic partnership with the NHL," MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren said, as reported by The AP.

Since New Jersey’s Supreme Court legalized sports betting in the state, the industry has enjoyed booming growth, with more states on the bubble to follow suit, including New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island, as reported by ESPN.

It should be intriguing to see how MGM utilizes the data provided by the NHL and how long it will take for them to unveil puck and player tracking info.