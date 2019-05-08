The Foreman Forecast: The art of the decline

More than a billion dollars lost. More losses than almost any other taxpayer in the country experienced over a ten-year period. So much red ink, that he didn’t even pay taxes for most of that time. This is the portrait of Donald J. Trump that has emerged from a New York Times report after the paper obtained some tax records from the Trump empire, circa 1985 through 1994.

It is a record of a staggering financial collapse which was happening all around the future president, even as he published “Art of the Deal” and repeatedly told interviewers how great he was doing. And it is the most damaging blow yet to Trump’s persistent claim that he is a master dealmaker — a guy who always comes out on top.

Now, to be sure, plenty of people in big business lose large amounts of money at times, and despite his company’s bankruptcies, Trump certainly did not go broke. But it also lends credence to earlier reporting that far from being a self-made billionaire, Trump can likely trace much of his fortune to nearly a half-billion dollars in support from his father, with cash infusions coming at critical moments when the son’s business ventures were floundering. (Cough, cough – casinos.)

The president’s response to this attack on his mythology is no surprise. In a rambling tweet he argued it was standard practice for real estate people in that time to show losses; a widely accepted way to reduce taxes. “It was sport,” he said. Then he ended his defense by incongruously suggesting he never did it anyway — declaring the whole tax story from the NY Times “a highly inaccurate Fake News hit job!”

Many of his fans have responded in kind, saying it is old news; Trump rose above those challenges to be a winner, and the hated “media” is just trying to take him down.

But of course, if Trump wanted to help them in that argument he easily could – he could release his tax returns and let everyone see just what a great businessman he is.