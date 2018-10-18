When and where is DraftKings Sports Betting National Championship - date location?

Matt Burke | Oct 18, 2018

You don't have to be a New Jersey resident to participate

DraftKings executives Jason Robins and Matt Kalish recently told MetroBet that great innovation is coming to the sports betting and gambling world, and that certainly seems to be the case. The company, which now not only has a daily fantasy platform but an online sportsbook as well, will hold the first ever National Championship of Sports Betting during the divisional weekend of the NFL playoffs.

The event will take place on Friday, Jan. 11 through Sunday, Jan. 13 in Jersey City, New Jersey. You don’t have to be a New Jersey resident to participate. You simply have to be in New Jersey during that weekend.

The grand winner will win $1 million with the runner-up nabbing $350,000. Here are the rest of the cash prizes.

4th place: $175,000

5th place: $100,000

6th – 7th place: $75,000

8th-10th place: $50,000

11th – 15th place: $25,000

16th – 25th place: $15,000

Here is how it works.

On Friday and Saturday of the event, you can bet on any sport you want. On Sunday, betting is only allowed on the two NFL divisional playoff games.

Players with the highest bankrolls at the completion of the tournament will share the leaderboard prizes.

Only one entry allowed per player.

Players must place a total of $1,000 in bets by the close of betting on Saturday night, as well as $2,000 across Sunday’s NFL games to be eligible to win leaderboard prizes. Players who do not meet the minimum will keep their bankroll at the conclusion of the tournament.

DraftKings CRO Matt Kalish told MetroBet that there will be many massive sports betting contests in the future.

“That’s our bread and butter,” Kalish told MetroBet. “Big user-based, pool-based contests. Things like Pick ‘Em Survivor pools, there are a lot of opportunities to innovate in those areas and that’s in our core. We already have the capabilities to do this.”