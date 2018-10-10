Air Force San Diego State College Football odds spread line more

Robert Criscola | Oct 10, 2018

Where to place your money this weekend

Metro tells you who to back in a pair of Friday night college football contests.

Air Force Falcons at San Diego State Aztecs

The San Diego State Aztecs (4-1) will be looking to assert their dominance in the Mountain West Conference when they host the Air Force Falcons (2-3) at SDCCU Stadium on Friday night (9 p.m., CBSSN). Oddsmakers have pegged the Aztecs as 10-point favorites over the Falcons, while the betting total was established at 45.5 points.

This game features ‘strength versus strength’ battles on both sides of the ball, as Air Force’s 14th-ranked rushing offense, led by Cole Fagan and Kadin Ramsberg, collides with San Diego State’s second-ranked run defense.

The Aztecs also prefer to run the ball, with Juwan Washington and Chase Jasmin leading the way, but the Falcons boast the 14th-best run defense in the country. However, Air Force’s numbers in that department have taken a turn for the worse over their last three games, as they’ve surrendered an average of 146.3 rushing yards per contest.

San Diego State has the home field advantage and has covered in seven of their last eight meetings with Air Force, so lay the points with the Aztecs.

Prediction: San Diego State wins, 34-17

If you live in the state of New Jersey you can bet on Air Force versus San Diego State right now with SugarHouse!

The play: San Diego State -10

Arizona Wildcats at Utah Utes

The Pac-12 will be in the late-night spotlight as the Arizona Wildcats (3-3) visit the Utah Utes (3-2) at Rice-Eccles Stadium (10 p.m., ESPN). The Utes are a 14-point favorite at most sportsbooks, while the total hovers around 52.5 points.

The Utes appear to be a in a classic ‘letdown spot’ after an upset win on the road over Stanford last week. They forced multiple turnovers in that tilt, giving their offense a much-needed advantage in the field position battle. Utah is just 95th in points per game this year, and have averaged a mediocre 24 points per game at home under the leadership of quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss. The Wildcats’ defense has turned a corner over the last three tilts, allowing an average of just 17 points per game.

Arizona’s offense can air it out with the best of them, as quarterback Khalil Tate has already thrown for over 1,400 yards and 11 TDs. Four Wildcat receivers have recorded at least one passing play of 50 or more yards. Halfback J.J. Taylor, averaging 5.8 yards per attempt (104 carries), should keep the Utes’ defense honest, and can be used in both the running game and the passing game.

This contest should be a lot closer than the point spread indicates, and the Wildcats might even win it. Back Arizona as big underdogs in this one.

Prediction: Arizona wins, 21-20

The play: Arizona +14