ALCS Game 4 Red Sox versus Astros odds spread line and game pick

Robert Criscola | Oct 17, 2018

Where to place your money tonight

The Red Sox bats exploded in the eighth inning of Game 3, which helped secure an 8-2 win over the Astros and a 2-1 ALCS advantage. The teams remain at Minute Maid Park in Houston for Game 4, which begins at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday night (TBS). The Astros, looking to bounce back, were installed as -150 favorites for this game, while the Red Sox can be had at +135. The betting total is 8.5 runs.

Neither Boston nor Houston can count on a lengthy appearance for their starter in this ALCS contest. Rick Porcello, who recorded a hold in Game 2 of this series when he pitched a flawless eighth inning, toes the rubber for the Red Sox. And while he delivered a solid five innings of one-run ball (four hits) in the deciding Game 4 of the ALDS against the Yankees, he has very poor stats against the Astros’ best hitters. George Springer, Jose Altuve and Marwin Gonzalez are 13-for-37 combined all-time against Porcello. He took a loss when these teams met in the ALDS last October, chased after just three mediocre innings. In his career, Porcello is 2-1 against Houston with a 5.12 ERA (31.2 IP).

Charlie Morton hasn’t appeared in a game since Sept. 30, the last day of the regular season. He pitched only 15 innings in the final month of the season due to nagging shoulder pain. Manager A.J. Hinch will not take any chances and let this game, and potentially this series, get away.

“We know our players, we’ll know when fatigue is starting to set in,” he told reporters on Tuesday. “I’ll be pretty aggressive with the bullpen, if need be, but I don’t want to doubt Charlie from the get-go.”

Neither squad is particularly afraid of their opponents’ relievers, not even their closers. Boston lit Roberto Osuna up to the tune of five runs in Game 3, anchored by a Jackie Bradley Jr. grand slam, while Houston was one out away from completing an epic comeback against Craig Kimbrel in Game 2. Kimbrel has been anything but automatic in these playoffs, though the same could not be said about Osuna prior to Tuesday night.

This game promises to be an offensive showcase, as the Astros leads all postseason teams with a .262 batting average and .859 OPS. And the Red Sox have plated 15 runs and 18 hits in the last two games alone. The average combined score of these ALCS games has been 10.33, with the Over cashing each and every time. Ride the wave in Game 4.

Prediction: Astros win, 6-5

The play: Red Sox vs. Astros Over 8.5 runs