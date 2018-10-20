Bills Colts Cowboys Redskins NFL odds spread line for Week 7
Robert Criscola|Oct 20, 2018
Ezekiel Elliott of the Dallas Cowboys. Getty Images
Where to place your money this Sunday.
Here are the best bets for NFL Week 7.
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5)
The Bills’ offense could go from bad to worse as third-string quarterback Derek Anderson steps in for the injured Josh Allen. Anderson got the nod over Nathan Peterman after rumors began to swirl that Buffalo’s coaches would “lose the locker room” if ‘Pick-Six Peterman’ started this week. Points have been hard to come by for the Bills even before Allen’s injury, as they’ve averaged fewer than nine points over their last three games.
The Colts have had no such problems accumulating points as Andrew Luck gets back into the swing of things, as Indy has scored an average of over 30 points in their last three games. Their 30th-ranked defense has cost them a win each of those last three games, but even this unit should hold Anderson and the Bills in check.
The Cowboys thoroughly dominated the Jaguars in one of the more surprising results of Week 6, winning 40-7. They’ll have to take their show on the road against division-leading Washington in Week 7, but they’ve beaten the Redskins in four straight.
The Chiefs are in the Sunday night spotlight for the second straight time, but they’ll return to Arrowhead Stadium after a narrow loss to the Patriots on the road last week. Despite the straight-up defeat, Kansas City is still perfect against the spread in 2018.
Patrick Mahomes should face little resistance from the Bengals’ stoppers, who rank in the bottom-third of the league in most defensive metrics. Andy Dalton draws a matchup with a soft Chiefs defense, but his offense appears to be overachieving. Despite being just 23rd in yards per game, Cincinnati is sixth in points per game thanks to a 75 percent TD conversion rate in the red zone, which is tops in the NFL. There is an art to being efficient in the red zone, but that number is almost sure to take a hit as the season progresses.
The decline could start in primetime, as Dalton is a brutal 2-8 in his last 10 night games, per oddsshark.com. His career rating in primetime affairs is just 81.1.