Robert Criscola | Oct 29, 2018

A look at Bills Patriots Monday Night Football prop bets. Monday night’s Patriots-Bills contest (8:15 p.m., ESPN) is not expected to be close, hence the 13.5-point line set by oddsmakers in favor of New England. If you’re a little hesitant to lay that kind of number, or are looking to diversify the portfolio a bit, take a look at these three prop bets being offered by bookmakers.

Patriots vs Bills: Will a point be scored in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the game? (Yes -105, No -125)

Recent trends indicate that ‘Yes’ is the proper side to take on this wager. Points have been logged in the opening 6 1/2 minutes of three of the last four Patriots games, while the same can be said for two of the last three Bills games. New England was responsible for two of the three quick scores in their games, while Buffalo notched one of their own and surrendered one.

Both defenses have been shaky in the first quarter this season, as the Patriots have allowed an average of 5.14 points in the first quarter (18th in the league), while the Bills have surrendered 6.29 points per first quarter (25th).

New England will probably be the team to draw first blood, but taking ‘Yes’ covers any and all point-scoring situations, including a fluke kickoff return or pick-six for either side.

The pick: Yes (-105)

Patriots -7.5 vs. Bills +7.5 first half line

This wager builds upon the last one, as the Bills’ defense has been particularly weak in first halves in 2018. They allow almost 9.5 points per game in the second quarter, which is 29th in the NFL. The Patriots are ruthlessly efficient in closing out first halves, as they’ve averaged 12.29 points per second quarter this season, good for third in the league.

New England has rewarded their first half backers handsomely of late, covering in four straight contests, while Buffalo is 1-3 against the first-half spread in that span.

The pick: Patriots -7.5 (first half)

Patriots total points: 29.5 (Over -110, Under -120)

This is a fairly high line at first glance, but upon review, the Patriots should top 29.5 points easily. They’ve done so in four straight contests, notching at least 38 points each time.

Tom Brady has been brilliant, as usual, throughout October, and James White draws a favorable matchup with the 16th-ranked run stoppers in the league in Buffalo. The Bills are also just 16th in the NFL in points per game allowed (25), while New England is fourth in scoring offense (30.57 points per game).

Rob Gronkowski wasn’t even in the lineup when the Patriots piled on 38 points against the Bears last week, but he’s expected to return on Monday night. That should only help New England reach their team total.

The pick: Patriots Over 29.5 points (-110)