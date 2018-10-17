Chelsea vs. Manchester United Prediction, Live Stream and Odds Preview

Better Collective | Oct 17, 2018

Jose Mourinho takes Manchester United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday hoping to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat away to Chelsea, his longest ever losing streak against his old club.

The Blues won the most recent meeting between these two sides in May, when they emerged 1-0 victors at Wembley, and the Red Devils’ only wins over Chelsea in the past six years have come at Old Trafford.

Almost three years have passed since Mourinho left Chelsea for the second time, but the Portuguese boss’ record fighting his old employers has been unimpressive since then.

In fact, United’s two wins in the past 16 matches between the two Premier League giants equates to a win percentage of just 12.5%—Chelsea’s win ratio in that same timeframe is 56.25% (nine wins), - according to stats by US-Bookies.com.

Maurizio Sarri has this Chelsea side running in smooth fashion, playing attacking football and having yet to fail to score in a competitive home match since January. United, meanwhile, lost their most recent away fixture at West Ham, though they’ve scored in every road game this term.

Chelsea vs. Manchester United Fixture Info

Date: Saturday, October 20

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. BST

TV: NBCSN, Sky Sports

Chelsea - Man Utd Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra, fuboTV, Sky Go

Chelsea vs. Manchester United Prediction

All signs point toward a result in favour of the home side on Saturday, October 20, with Chelsea seven points and six places above their impending opponents coming into Week 9 (Premier League).

Saturday’s hosts share one third of the Premier League lead alongside Manchester City and Liverpool, while United are just about keeping touch in eighth, having come back from two goals down to beat Newcastle United 3-2 in their last outing.

The bookmakers have United pitched as 4/1 (5.00) underdogs, and deservedly so given their form of late, with Mourinho’s position as manager coming under serious fire.

Our experts’ Chelsea vs. Manchester United prediction sees the Blues emerging as victor, possibly with a struggling United team failing to even get on the scoreboard.

Chelsea - Man Utd 2018/19 Betting Odds Preview

Chelsea (H): 7/10 (1.70)

Draw: 11/4 (3.75)

Manchester United (A): 4/1 (5.00)