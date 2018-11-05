Dallas Cowboys Tennessee Titans Monday Night Football prop bets

Robert Criscola | Nov 05, 2018

As usual, there is a slew of intriguing prop bets to consider for the Monday Night Football game. Metro has managed to narrow it down to three worth wagering on as the Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys square off at AT&T Stadium (8:15 p.m., ESPN).

What will happen first, Touchdown (-140) or Field Goal (-110)?

Taking the field goal side seems like a smart value play. Both the Titans and the Cowboys boast strong enough defenses, as Dallas is third in the NFL by yards per game allowed while Tennessee is 11th. Both units have also done an excellent job at preventing first quarter points, as the Cowboys are at the head of that department (2.0), while the Titans are ninth (3.4).

Both of these offenses tend to struggle as well, as Dallas is 26th in points per game while Tennessee is 30th. Look for a prolonged ‘feeling out’ process and some conservative early coaching from Mike Vrabel and Jason Garrett which should lead to a field goal, not a touchdown, to go on the board first.

Side note: If a safety is registered first, it doesn’t matter. This prop bet is a ‘heads-up’ wager between a touchdown or field goal to be scored first.

The play: Field Goal (-110)

Halftime result/Fulltime result (regulation time only, includes ties)

Dallas’ offense doesn’t blow anybody away, but Tennessee is even worse, as they haven’t topped 20 points in three straight games. Marcus Mariota and company are the worst in the NFL in second quarter scoring. So even if the Cowboys get off to a ‘slow’ start at home, they should be able to pull away to some kind of advantage going into the locker room.

Ezekiel Elliott should get back on track after a subpar effort at Washington two weeks ago, and Dak Prescott should settle into a rhythm with Amari Cooper, who’s had nearly two weeks to learn Scott Linehan’s offense, fairly quickly. All signs point to a wire-to-wire win for “America’s Team” on Monday night.

The play: Cowboys/Cowboys (-105)

Anytime touchdown scorer and match winner double (all listed players and teams)

This is an intriguing bet that offers tantalizing odds. Cooper immediately became the Cowboys’ best receiver the minute he stepped into the facility. The Titans know this, of course, but they allow a 91.1 passer rating to opposing quarterbacks, which is 16th in the league.

Tennessee can’t double-cover Cooper for the entire game, as Cole Beasley would make them look foolish from the slot. Prescott could use Cooper as his ‘go-to guy’ in red-zone situations, which should yield a touchdown for the newest member of the Cowboys.