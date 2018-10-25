Damian Lillard Blazers Lakers Bucks Spurs NBA Trade Rumors buzz

Matt Burke | Oct 25, 2018

Here we take a look at Damian Lillard Blazers Lakers Bucks Spurs NBA Trade Rumors and growing buzz that the guard could be on the move.

The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a decent enough start at 2-1 but there is a growing feeling around the NBA that either Damian Lillard or CJ McCollum will be traded by the February trade deadline. Lillard himself is off to a good start this season, pumping in 28.7 points per game. Ditto for McCollum who is averaging 19.3 points per game.

The Lakers, Bucks and Spurs are all teams that stand out as potential suitors for Lillard as all are contenders that could use an upgrade in the backcourt. The Ringer's Bill Simmons, who was the first to drop hints a year and a half ago that LeBron was headed to the Lakers, discussed Lillard potentially being on the move on a recent podcast. Simmons made it a point to let it be known that he had some intel, repeating a Lillard trade scenario with the Lakers over and over. He discusses it at 1:47 of this NBA podcast but here is the transcript.

Guest Joe House: I get the impression that Vegas is projecting some kind of undercurrent of instability. Vegas must believe that the narrative that immediately followed the [expletive] whooping that the Pelicans put on this team, that CJ and Dame can't play together, that there is something to that. And in fact, one of those two dudes is going to go over the course of the season. I don't think so. I don't know why they would do it as it doesn't seem like they would get proper value out of it.

Simmons: It's almost like Vegas made the over - under low because they know if February the Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Lonzo Ball for Damian Lillard trade is coming. It's almost like they're doing that. It's almost like that's on their radar already. This 'fake trade' that I seemingly made up. 'That has not been discussed at all.' I don't know … just saying. It's almost like they know he's going to the Lakers in a couple months. It's almost like that. I'm just saying that if you knew Damian Lillard was going to the Lakers in February you'd probably make the Trail Blazers over - under 42 wins.

Simmons' colleague at The Ringer, Kevin O'Connor, also recently said that LeBron James is a huge fan of Lillard's game and wants to play with him at some point in his career. Of course, the Lakers are going to bend over backwards to do appease LeBron - so you can guarantee there will be some phone conversations between Rob Pelinka and Neil Olshey.

Finally, in the "reading too much into something" category it's still worth pointing out that Lillard recently showed up to a Blazers game in a "Stone Cold" Steve Austin outfit. Austin made his bones in pro wrestling by being the anti-hero and consistently sticking his middle finger at management of the company he worked for. Maybe Lillard was passive-aggressively giving Olshey the double finger salute with his Halloween costume choice.