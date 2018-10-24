Dodgers Red Sox World Series Game 2 odds spread line

Robert Criscola | Oct 24, 2018

The Los Angeles Dodgers will be looking to get on the board in the 2018 World Series at Fenway Park after dropping Game 1 to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night. Hyun-Jin Ryu will toe the rubber for the Dodgers in Game 2 on Wednesday night, while the Red Sox counter with David Price. Oddsmakers have pegged Boston as -140 favorites in this one, with L.A. available at +130. The betting total is 8.5 runs.

Price’s postseason struggles are well-documented, and Fenway has done nothing to help him. He has a 7.38 ERA in four playoff starts in Boston. Price has only limited experience against Los Angeles’ hitters, but Manny Machado is one batter that has faced him plenty of times. In 41 ABs against the lefty, Machado has a 1.024 OPS.

Dave Roberts’ right-handed lineup did well on Tuesday night against Chris Sale, amassing four runs. Justin Turner and David Freese did damage, and Machado delivered three RBIs. They could get the jump on Price and force him out early.

Ryu had an excellent start hosting Atlanta in the NLDS (seven innings, four hits, no runs), but in two road starts in the NLCS against Milwaukee, his ERA ballooned to 8.59. Ryu also has limited experience against the opposition, but those that have faced him, J.D. Martinez, Steve Pearce and Ian Kinsler, have excelled. Those three hitters are a combined 5-for-13 against Ryu.

Lefty Andrew Benintendi was the main catalyst for Boston in Game 1, knocking four hits in five ABs, while Eduardo Nunez drove in three RBI. Alex Cora’s lineup doesn’t allow a breather to opposing pitchers, and they kept hitting in Game 1 even as L.A. got into their fearsome bullpen. Kenley Jansen had the night off, as did Caleb Ferguson, but Pedro Baez was among the three relievers that were tagged for at least one run.

Game 2 promises to be a high-scoring affair with these lineups hitting the way they are. The 8.5-run betting total seems fairly charitable. Picking a winner seems a bit more difficult. But with the Dodgers having just seen Boston’s best bullpen arms in Game 1, while they managed to preserve most of their own, perhaps Los Angeles has the advantage.

Prediction: Dodgers win, 6-5

The play: Dodgers +130, Dodgers vs. Red Sox Over 8.5 runs, one unit each.