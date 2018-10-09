Eagles Giants odds spread line for TNF

Robert Criscola | Oct 09, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles (2-3) and the New York Giants (1-4) meet at MetLife Stadium on Thursday night in what feels like a must-win game for both squads. Oddsmakers have installed the Eagles as three-point favorites, while the betting total is listed at 44.5 points.

All five of Philly’s games this year have been decided by one score. Their bend-but-don’t-break defense, which is eighth in points allowed this year, has given their 25th-ranked offense by points per game a fighting chance each time, holding units led by the likes of Kirk Cousins, Andrew Luck and Matt Ryan to 21 points or fewer. The Eagles’ pass defense has been a weak spot, ranking 22nd in yards per game allowed, but before the Giants’ 382-yard explosion against the Panthers on Sunday (which counts the Odell Beckham Jr. to Saquon Barkley gadget play), Eli Manning’s aerial attack had mustered over 250 passing yards just once in four games.

Barkley has turned in some big runs for the Giants, but he hasn’t been living up to the hype overall, as he’s averaging just over four yards per carry despite some big gains. Big Blue’s rushing attack is rated 28th in yards per game, while the Eagles’ rush defense is second-best in the league. They’ve allowed just two runs of more than 20 yards through five games, so expect them to neutralize Barkley’s big play ability.

Philly should be expected to lean on the ground game against the Giants’ 27th-ranked run stoppers, especially after halfback Jay Ajayi’s comments about the play calling following his team’s loss to Minnesota.

“Obviously we want to be able to run the ball early and start that rhythm early in the beginning of the game,” he told reporters. “We had maybe three carries at the end of the first quarter.”

A run-heavy approach would help continue the Eagles’ excellence in maintaining the ball, as they’re still the best in the NFL in time of possession. Carson Wentz can still be relied on to make the necessary throws, as he’s completed 67.2 percent of his passes this season and hasn’t thrown a pick since Week 3.

The Eagles carry a 1-4 record against the spread into this tilt, but they’ve owned the Giants over the last few years, winning eight of their last 10 meetings and covering six times. Reaching back to the last 20 meetings between these clubs, the Eagles are 14-6 against the spread. Playing this one on the road shouldn’t be a problem for Philadelphia, as the Giants are just 3-7 against the number in their last 10 home games.

The three-point spread looks fair, so lay the points with the Eagles.

Prediction: Eagles win, 23-17